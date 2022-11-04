Should You Retain MercadoLibre (MELI) Shares?

Baron Funds, an asset management company, released its “Baron Global Advantage Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund gained 1.7% (Institutional Shares) compared to a 6.8% decline for the MSCI ACWI Index and a 5.9% decline for the MSCI ACWI Growth Index. Stock selection contributed to the fund’s outperformance in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Baron Funds discussed stocks like MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is an online commerce platform. On November 2, 2022, MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) stock closed at $851.28 per share. One-month return of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) was -8.38% and its shares lost 45.31% of their value over the last 52 weeks. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has a market capitalization of $42.852 billion.

Baron Funds made the following comment about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is the largest e-commerce company in Latin America. Shares appreciated 30% on quarterly results that beat consensus expectations, with 53% year-over-year growth in revenues and 63% yearover-year growth in EBITDA. E-commerce trends continue to show resiliency as MercadoLibre is not experiencing the same post-COVID normalization seen by e-commerce companies in developed markets. Additionally, business trends in the fintech division showed continued positive momentum with 80% year-over-year growth in total payment volumes, leading to consensus upgrades. We believe MercadoLibre will be the dominant player in a Latin American e-commerce industry that remains early in its growth lifecycle, driven by the relative low e-commerce penetration in the region. We remain shareholders." ecommerce-2140604_1280

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 68 hedge fund portfolios held MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) at the end of the second quarter which was 63 in the previous quarter.

