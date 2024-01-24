Will retaining more 3rd graders solve Indiana's reading crisis? Some lawmakers think so.

Indiana school leaders, education experts, teachers and lawmakers all agree on the same thing: The reading crisis plaguing Indiana's youngest students must be dealt with now.

But disagreements arise when people start discussing what steps the state should take to address that issue.

Indiana's third-grade reading scores have steadily declined over the past decade, a slide that began long before the COVID-19 pandemic further hurt scores.

At the same time, most of the nation is shifting how to teach reading.

Over the last decade, more than 30 states, including Indiana, passed “science of reading” laws, overhauling their reading curriculum.

Most school districts are distancing themselves from using the “whole language” approach of the past, which encourages students to memorize whole words or phrases and use context clues to guess words, instead of relying on phonics skills to decode words.

Science of reading draws on a body of research that focuses on how brains learn to read, with a heavy emphasis on phonics and phonemic awareness along with teaching fluency, vocabulary and comprehension.

But Indiana Republican lawmakers fear the science of reading alone cannot address the problem. They are seeking to go one step further, with legislation that would among other measures prevent more third graders who are not proficient readers from moving on to fourth grade.

Some educators and school leaders worry that this law may be coming too soon after the initial science of reading law passed last year, not allowing schools to fully master the model.

The state's largest teachers union fears that SB 1 could become an unfunded mandate for schools, possibly causing strain on third grade teachers.

House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, dismissed such concerns, saying the legislation focuses on students.

“The argument that this is somehow problematic for the schools is ridiculous,” Huston said. “I think this is about the kids.”

Reading is top priority for lawmakers

First administered in 2012, IREAD-3 is given to every Indiana third grader each spring to assess how proficiently the student reads. Educational experts often cite third grade as a pivotal point in a child’s educational journey when the student switches from learning how to read to reading to learn.

The test is typically given to third graders, but 57% of elementary schools across Indiana in 2023 opted to give IREAD to their second graders, as part of a pilot program the state has run for the past two years.

Children who are not proficient in reading by the end of the third grade, experts say, will have a harder time meeting academic benchmarks such as graduating high school on time.

Senate Bill 1, authored by Republican Sen. Linda Rogers of Granger, would require schools to administer IREAD to second graders as well as third, bolster literacy instruction backed by the science of reading and stop the practice of advancing students who do not pass IREAD despite interventions.

Some education experts believe that too much focus on retention at the third-grade level will leave behind both K-2 students who need more reading help and students in upper grades who didn’t pass IREAD.

Ensuring support

School leaders like Eddie Rangel, executive director at the Adelante School at Emma Donnan, an IPS innovation charter school, say complex reasons may lie behind students failing to reach proficiency in reading.

Chief among those: That current third and fourth graders began their education amidst the disruptive hybrid learning environment brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With our current third and fourth graders, it wasn't their fault that a global pandemic kept them from high-quality foundational literacy instruction in kindergarten and first grade,” Rangel told IndyStar.

Rangel is concerned that a stricter retention law would disproportionately affect students of color and low-income students without offering much benefit.

According to the most recent IREAD-3 scores, fewer Black and Latino students passed last year's IREAD-3 exam compared to their white counterparts, a trend also seen for English language learners and students who receive free and reduced lunch.

“I think unless the instruction is truly different and aligned to what each individual child needs for intervention, grade level retention may end up exacerbating issues,” Rangel said.

Officials at school districts like Perry Township, which has the highest percentage of English language learners in Marion County, are also concerned about how retention will affect their unique population which is composed of many refugee families.

SB 1 does have an exception for ELL students who have received services for fewer than two years and whose individual learning plan committee agrees that advancing the student would be in the student's best interest.

Perry Township assistant superintendent Jeff Spencer said he would like to see the legislature create easier pathways for the science of reading endorsements, a credential that requires teachers to pursue 80 hours of professional development and pass a written exam.

School districts can choose what amount of extra pay to give teachers to obtain the endorsement or teachers can apply for grants through IDOE's grant program.

When Indiana passed its first science of reading law last year, Karen Betz, an assistant professor of literacy at Marian University, was on the front line of supporters. Betz teaches future teachers at Marian and helps local schools train current teachers on science of reading-based methodologies.

While she understands why state education leaders want to address the literacy crisis swiftly and urgently, she said she believes a retention law is not the answer. Instead, she says, the emphasis should be on making sure more kindergarten, first and second grade teachers have the skills to teach the science of reading.

"(W)e should focus on how we support them in the earlier grades so we don't have this bottleneck at third (grade) because once they get to the end of third, it's too late," Betz said.

Schools that are well-equipped to teach reading have district leadership familiar with the science of reading, universal reading screening when kids enter school each year, benchmark tests throughout the year, and proper interventions in place for students who are struggling, Betz said.

“The real issue is that our school systems that are failing don’t have a clear understanding of how to support children through good assessment data that informs instruction,” Betz told IndyStar.

'The Mississippi Miracle'

Lawmakers like Rogers look to Mississippi as an example for how to turn around reading scores. Mississippi garnered national attention over the last decade after the state completely rebuilt how children learn to read. Reading scores climbed and the state became a model as their national ranking for fourth grade jumped from 50th to 21st.

Kymyona Burk, who led Mississippi's efforts, said that laws about retention and promotion should center on ensuring support is in place for teachers and students.

“The goal is to provide prevention and intervention so that retention is a last resort for students,” said Burk, a senior policy fellow for early literacy at the Foundation for Excellence in Education based in Tallahassee.

Burk said having an office in the state department dedicated to the implementation of the law contributed in large part to the success.

While Burk praised Indiana's education secretary Katie Jenner and the department for increased attention to improving Indiana's literacy rates, she said to be successful the effort needs to include specific guidance like what assessments to use, what interventions for students are needed and how to track what works.

Success can't come overnight, even though the "Mississippi Miracle" made it appear so, Burk said.

The rollout of the implementation plan over the course of a decade put higher-need schools first, Burk said. Then the state ensured all elementary school teachers passed a foundational reading test before receiving a state license and shortly after passed a law cracking down on passing through third graders who weren't proficient readers.

The law ensured all districts complied, Burk said.

"For us, this law was able to level set that regardless of where a child goes to school, he or she should be able to have a teacher who was trained in the science of reading and there should not be a lack of access to that," Burk said.

Grace of time for Indiana students

Democrats say they would like to see more time for educators and students to adjust to the science of reading.

During a Senate education committee hearing earlier this month, Sen. Andrea Hunley, D-Indianapolis, proposed an amendment that would have delayed retaining students who do not pass until the 2026-27 school year.

The amendment failed after Rogers said that delay would mean more third graders who are not proficient at reading would pass on to fourth grade.

“It doesn’t mean that we’re delaying this urgency around literacy, it is critical that we are addressing our literacy issues right now,” Hunley, a former teacher and principal at an IPS school, said.

In a similar vein, Keith Gambill, president of the Indiana State Teachers Association, said although his organization supports legislation that aims to help more students read at grade level, they are concerned about what the bill’s retention rule would mean for current third graders.

“We're over halfway through the school year already,” Gambill said. “Those students will not have the grace of time on their side to have tutoring, the summer school opportunities, these other services and interventions, that students who are behind them in school will have.”

Gambill said interventions, like universal pre-K and mandatory kindergarten, should start early and be a priority for the state.

During a Senate education committee hearing, Burk told lawmakers that Mississippi has spent $15 million annually since 2014 on literacy.

According to the bill's fiscal note, lawmakers are expecting a spending increase for this work by 2035 but have not allocated additional funds yet.

“This needs to be an investment from the state,” Gambill told IndyStar. “This should not be an unfunded mandate that falls back upon our local schools.”

