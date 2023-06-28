‘Retaliation’: Daytona Beach police chief says recent shooting cases are related

Police in Daytona Beach said that a recent rise in gun violence is related in many cases.

Police Chief Jakari Young gave an update Wednesday on the department’s efforts to curb violent crime.

The chief said they are starting to solve some of these shootings and have learned the shootings are connected.

Six months into this year, seven people have been killed in shootings and dozens more have been injured in Daytona Beach.

“We have intensified our collaboration with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to enhance intelligence sharing and coordination of our enforcement efforts,” Young said.

With the joint investigation, police learned the victim in a January homicide on Tucker Street was not the intended target.

Young said the suspect, Javin Clayton, who has since been arrested, was in a black SUV when he pulled the trigger.

The same vehicle was found at the scene of another shooting on Maple Street three months later.

“Which ultimately leads us to believe that the Maple Street shooting was in retaliation for Tucker Street,” Young said.

Other homicides, like one on Hudston Street that killed a 16-year-old in May, remain unsolved without a motive.

When Channel 9 spoke with Young last month and asked how he planned to tackle to increase in violence, Young pointed to problems with infrastructure.

Police have been trying to install more lights and cameras in low-income Daytona Beach neighborhoods.

Several mothers of victims of these shootings organized a march against gun violence Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Midtown Cultural Center.

