Retaliation was motive behind shooting outside Brighton Heights funeral, DA says

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office said a gang war unfolded on the streets of Pittsburgh and retaliation was the motive behind a shooting outside a funeral last year.

Nearly 16 months have passed since two gunmen opened fire on a funeral service in Brighton Heights.

A Channel 11 Exclusive on 11 News at 5: for the first time, prosecutors share what they believe the motive was.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

National Pizza Day 2024: Deals and freebies on pies from Pizza Hut, Domino’s, others Charges filed in deadly McCandless hit-and-run crash that killed 78-year-old man Gov. Shapiro aims to legalize recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania VIDEO: Thieves stole batteries from multiple Butler County school buses, police say DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts