Retaliatory killings and a $5K bounty: What to expect at Wilmington murder-for-hire trial

Prosecutors say Deonte Robinson was the middleman in a murder-for-hire plot involving a teenager who was shot to death in Dover in 2020, according to statements to a jury that will evaluate evidence in his murder trial.

Trial testimony began Monday in that case after Robinson's defense attorney told jurors his client is not guilty of murder and reminded them that they must evaluate the credibility of each witness and the validity of each separate charge against his client over the coming weeks.

Robinson, 22, faces charges including murder, gang participation, money laundering, conspiracy, evidence tampering and criminal solicitation tied to the killing of Shiheem Durham, which prosecutors contend was carried out as part of a $5,000 bounty aimed at avenging another murder.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The trial is scheduled to occur over the coming weeks in Wilmington. Before testimony, prosecutors previewed to the jury the evidence they hope to present across the coming weeks.

Here's a rundown.

What prosecutors say happened

Durham, 18, was found dead with a single gunshot to his head in the passenger seat of a Ford Explorer parked in a lot off Pine Cabin Road in February 2020.

Prosecutors believe the plot that led to Durham's murder began with the killing of another teen the month before.

In their opening statements to the jury, prosecutors said 26-year-old Khalil Dixon, of Dover, was friends with Jamil Green, who was murdered in Dover the month before Durham. They said Dixon put a $5,000 bounty on who he felt was responsible.

In his statements to the jury, Deputy Attorney General Anthony Hill said Robinson and 24-year-old Tyrie Burton recruited Jason Calhum, who prosecutors said shot Durham.

Hill told the jury Robinson was present in the car when 20-year-old Calhum shot Durham, issued progress reports and "lined his pockets with the profit."

Last year, both Calhum and Dixon were convicted by a jury of murder charges for Durham's killing. Calhum has asked the court for a retrial claiming the jury was tainted.

The evidence

It's likely Burton's testimony will be central to prosecutors' case against Robinson. Burton pleaded guilty to lesser charges and agreed to testify about the plot. Evidence of his involvement included text messages and digital footprints from a state GPS monitor affixed to his ankle, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors will seek to corroborate that testimony with digital evidence recovered from a phone detectives linked to Robinson and his co-defendant's phones.

INDICTMENT: 96-count indictment accuses 7 men of gang participation, other charges

Hill, the prosecutor, said digital evidence will show Robinson sending updates about the murder to Burton, contacts with Dixon and Calhum, as well as evidence showing his phone was in the same area as Calhum's when the murder occurred.

Prosecutors will also use social media posts to argue Robinson was aligned with a Wilmington street gang. Hill said a detective will testify to how those gangs operate and, in cases like the Durham murder, sometimes collaborate.

Robinson was indicted alongside several other alleged gang members, another in a string of cases in which prosecutors say feuding groups of young men tied together on social media and in music videos fuel violence around Wilmington and elsewhere.

The defense:

Brian Chapman, Robinson's defense attorney, did not address specific evidence previewed by prosecutors in their opening statement. He emphasized that the evidence will show that his client is not guilty of murder.

He also reminded jurors that evidence showing Robinson could be guilty of one crime doesn't mean he is guilty of the other charges.

"Evaluate each charge separately," Chapman told the jury.

Contact Xerxes Wilson at (302) 324-2787 or xwilson@delawareonline.com. Follow @Ber_Xerxes on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Wilmington gang-related murder-for-hire trial begins. What to know