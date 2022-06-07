Retention Cloud Leader CleverTap Unveils TesseractDB™

·4 min read

World’s first purpose-built database will vastly improve user engagement and retention

Mountain View, Calif, & Mumbai, India --News Direct-- CleverTap

CleverTap, the world’s No. 1 retention cloud, today announced it has unveiled TesseractDB, the world’s first purpose-built database designed to dramatically improve user engagement and retention for digital consumer brands. TesseractDB brings true technology innovation to growth marketing leaders looking to deliver in-context, timely, personalized messaging and recommendations across all user touchpoints.

TesseractDB makes massive amounts of first-party user data in a privacy-friendly, accessible, and affordable way to power real-time user personalization. Leveraging machine learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI), it offers limitless scale and enables digital brands and businesses to harness data and context for every interaction. User engagement and retention start from Day One when a user launches an app for the first time.

Research estimates that nearly 85% of all messaging is considered spam, an average of about 122 billion messages globally. About 36% of spam content is generated from ill-timed, non-personalized marketing messages. This problem continues to be prevalent due to the limited data technologies that are patently unable to store the massive volumes of first-party data required to offer a truly personal customer experience.

“Today, we are excited to unveil TesseractDB, the data technology that powers the CleverTap platform. It will allow global growth marketing teams to achieve true omni-channel customer engagement,” said Sunil Thomas, CleverTap Co-founder and Executive Chairman. “In the last 40 years, MarTech vendors have cobbled together generic off-the-shelf data technologies in an effort to solve for end-user messaging. These technologies have been limiting, and as a result, brands simply cannot fully unlock their own user data for real and meaningful relationship building. To transition away from the spam and transactional communication that is so prevalent in MarTech today, we must make user data available, affordable, and easily accessible. This is why we invented TesseractDB.”

TesseractDB is a giant technological leap that removes all data related limitations typically associated with the MarTech industry. Using TesseractDB, digital brands can offer each user a magical onboarding experience and continue to deliver delightful experiences throughout their journey.

TesseractDB enables CleverTap to offer unmatched technology, features, and capabilities -

  • Unlimited data look back periods without any limitations

  • High speed, scale, and unmatched throughput

  • Rich, granular first-party user data storage

  • Built-in real-time machine learning and AI

  • Hyper-personalized engagement and recommendations

“Until now, data look back and access limitations, created by overages and cost, prevented brands from unlocking the full potential of first-party user data for engagement. This is a deep tech and science problem. With TesseractDB, CleverTap provides the industry’s most versatile segmentation and data processing engine for mobile engagement, ” says Momchil Kyurkchiev, Chief Strategy Officer, CleverTap. He adds, “TesseractDB is designed to provide MarTech professionals a cost-effective and efficient way to capture unlimited data streams and deliver actionable insights and analytics to drive personalization and engagement.”

About CleverTap

CleverTap is the modern, integrated retention cloud that empowers digital consumer brands to increase customer retention and lifetime value. For brands that understand and value user retention, CleverTap drives context and individualization with the help of a unified and deep data layer, AI/ML-powered insights and automation. Customers worldwide representing over 10,000 apps, including Premier League, Bolt, Truecaller, Current Mobile, Trebel, Zé Delivery, TitleMax, YouNow, Albo, Vodafone Idea, SonyLIV, Gojek, Carousell, and Premier League, trust CleverTap to achieve their retention and engagement goals, growing their long term revenue. Backed by leading venture capital firms, including Sequoia India, Tiger Global Management, and Accel, the company is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in Mumbai, Singapore, and Dubai. For more information, visit https://clevertap.com/ or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may represent CleverTap’s belief in connection with future events and may be forward-looking statements, or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. CleverTap cautions that such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties that could amount in the actual result being absolutely different from the results anticipated by the statements mentioned in the press release. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions affecting our business, future market conditions, our ability to maintain cost advantages, uncertainty with respect to earnings, corporate actions, client concentration, reduced demand, liability or damages in our service contracts, unusual catastrophic loss events, war, political instability, changes in government policies or laws, legal restrictions impacting our business, impact of pandemic, epidemic, any natural calamity and other factors that are naturally beyond our control, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different, from those anticipated by such statements. CleverTap does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or updated or revised status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will CleverTap and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or any related damages.

Contact Details

Sony Shetty

sony@clevertap.com

Company Website

https://clevertap.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/retention-cloud-leader-clevertap-unveils-tesseractdb-981356701

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • MacBook Air M2 hands-on: Bye-bye wedge

    The new MacBook Air with M2 is a welcome change from a four-year-old design.

  • Sony and Honda want to make their EV partnership a standalone business

    Sony and Honda plan to make their EV joint venture a separate business.

  • Here's everything Apple just announced at the WWDC 2022 keynote

    Apple is getting into buy now, pay later; Apple Pay Later will let you split an Apple Pay purchase over four payments with zero interest; Apple says it'll work anywhere Apple Pay works. Apple's big Maps overhaul is coming to a bunch of new places this year, including "France, Switzerland, New Zealand, Belgium, Israel, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, Palestinian Territories, Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands."

  • iOS 16 brings big updates to the lock screen

    Ahead of its official release sometime later this fall, today at WWDC 2022 Apple announced a number of exciting new features heading to iOS 16 including big revamps to the lock screen and notifications.

  • Apple's next-gen CarPlay will better integrate with your car's infotainment system

    Apple is reinventing the driving experience with a new generation of CarPlay features, deeply integrating the functions of the vehicle with your iPhone.

  • Amazon knocks half off a Nintendo Switch Online and microSD card bundle

    Pick up a one-year Nintendo Switch Online Family membership plus a 128GB microSD card for only $35 right now at Amazon.

  • Ford Issues A Recall For The Mach-E

    At least they aren’t magically catching fire in garages…

  • When is it time to hang up on scam call? Clues, common phrases to listen for

    Best bet to avoid scams, don't answer the phone. Second best bet, know the phrases scammers use when making their calls and know when to hang up.

  • Apple dives deeper into autos with software for car dashboard

    CUPERTINO, Calif. (Reuters) -Apple Inc on Monday announced it would more deeply integrate its software into the core driving systems of cars, while the iPhone maker rolled out a slew of features for payments and business collaboration and a pair of new laptops. The announcements at Apple's annual developer conference showed a company that was once an outsider working its way firmly into the mainstream of nearly every screen in day-to-day life. The company whose late 1990s turnaround meant branding itself for rebels and troublemakers spent Monday talking up how to use iPads to collaborate on business presentations and how its software will eventually help display fuel economy on car dashboards.

  • Web3 is not dead. Here’s what the crypto space will look like in 2030

    It’s illogical to write off crypto every time its market value dips.

  • Cardano Price Forecast: Can Vasil Hard Fork and Celebrity Addition Boost ADA?

    The upcoming, highly anticipated Vasil Hard Fork and the addition of celebrities within the NFT sphere could boost the value of ADA.

  • EU agrees standard phone chargers, irking Apple

    STORY: Europeans will soon be able to forget about packing a jumble of different chargers for their gadgets. The EU on Tuesday (June 7) agreed rules that will require a standard charging port for phones, tablets and other devices. It’s a world-first move which Brussels says will save consumers around $267 million per year. Euro-MP Alex Saliba set out the change: "Today we have made the common charger a reality in Europe. European consumers were frustrated with multiple chargers piling up within their homes. Now they will be able to use a single charger for all portable electronics, which is an important step to increase consumer convenience and as I said reducing waste.”The move follows complaints from iPhone and Android users about having to use different chargers. Most Android phones use some type of USB port, while Apple favors Lightning cables. Now the U.S. tech giant won’t be pleased by the EU ruling. It has long argued that such a move will stifle innovation. But internal market commissioner Thierry Breton says there are big benefits, which go beyond consumer convenience: "These new rules will save more than 1,000 tones of electronic waste per year - Do you imagine? Just for one regulation - and also an additional reduction of almost 200 kilos of CO2, which is an equivalent of 10 million smartphones and 2,600 tons of raw materials.”By the autumn of 2024, USB-C connectors will be the standard. Since the rules will also cover cameras, e-readers and other gadgets, they will also affect makers like Samsung and Huawei, not just Apple. The EU will also have the power to harmonize wireless chargers, which are fast catching on in popularity.

  • India's loan scams leave victims scared for their lives

    Bogus apps are being used by hackers to access mobile phone data to threaten and blackmail victims.

  • Apple brings 'undo send' to iMessage

    Apple is in the midst of showing off their latest and greatest software updates at WWDC 2022, but they've already debuted a few features that will make a big impact on iOS users. The company debuted a trio of updates to iMessage that will allow users to edit their conversations after sending messages or recall the messages entirely by clicking "undo send." The updated messaging app will also allow users to mark text threads as unread so that users can flag threads they'd like to revisit when they have time.

  • Fabulous Phablets: Best Large-Screen Smartphones

    Consumer Reports' testers give the nod to devices from Apple, OnePlus, and SamsungSamsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5GBy Melanie Pinola Bigger is better, right? That seems to be the thinking of many smart...

  • The best Father's Day tech gift ideas

    Find the best tech gift ideas for Father's Day, including headphones, wearables, smart home devices and more chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Apple wants to take over every last screen with CarPlay

    A next-gen version of Apple CarPlay is making waves in the automotive space at Apple’s WWDC 2022 event today.

  • First Look: Apple’s New M2 MacBooks Are Coming Soon To Put Other Laptops To Shame

    The all new, redesigned MacBook Air is a stunner.

  • To improve focus on studies, South Korean students turn to the metaverse

    Studying in the metaverse is picking up steam among students in South Korea, who feel it helps them concentrate better and keep pace with peers akin to studying together at a library or at a cafe. See related article: South Korea places $185M bet on the metaverse Fast facts Students preparing for school or national […]

  • iOS 16 drops support for iPhone 6S, 7 and the first-gen SE

    Apple will wave goodbye to older iPads, Macs and Apple Watch Series 3 as well.