Doctors rethinking coronavirus: Are we using ventilators the wrong way?

Across the country, hospital administrators, doctors and public officials are pleading for ventilators, as the spread of coronavirus is making growing numbers of patients dependent on the machines that pump oxygen into their lungs to keep them alive. The subject comes up at almost every White House briefing on coronavirus, and the administration has even proposed an emergency effort to retool automobile factories to make more of the devices.

In New York, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., Gov. Andrew Cuomo has largely focused his energy on efforts to bolster the state’s dwindling stockpile of ventilators, while officials in a number of other states have begun developing or updating guidelines for how to ration ventilators in the event of a shortage.

A ventilator at an emergency field hospital in New York City’s Central Park on March 31. (Misha Friedman/Getty Images) More

But while hospitals and health care workers grapple with the grim reality that they may soon be forced to deny potentially life-saving treatments to certain patients due to a lack of supplies, some doctors are raising questions about how ventilators are currently being used on coronavirus patients — and whether they may actually be doing more harm than good. Early reporting on coronavirus deaths from China, Italy and the U.S. show that more than half — and as many as two-thirds — of COVID-19 patients who are placed on ventilators don’t survive.

“What we’re doing now is not working, and I think making the same mistake over and over is a sign of stupidity,” Dr. Paul Marik told Yahoo News. “If it’s not working, we’ve got to look for something else.”

Marik is promoting a treatment of his own devising, a combination of corticosteroids and high-dose ascorbic acid, or vitamin C, as a first-line therapy for patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Marik is a respected clinician, chief of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Eastern Virginia Medical School. The protocol is controversial and untested, but the theory behind it illuminates a growing shift in thinking about the disease that may have important implications for how it is treated.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo at a news conference at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, in front of stacks of medical protective supplies, on March 24. (Mike Segar/Reuters) More

Marik’s theory is based on an idea that is becoming widespread among researchers: that the cause of death for a significant number of COVID-19 patients, especially younger ones, is severe inflammation of the lungs resulting from an overly vigorous immune-system response. By administering anti-inflammatory drugs early and regularly after a patient is admitted to the emergency room, Marik believes he can prevent this complication, known as a “cytokine storm.”

In those cases, “it’s not the virus that’s killing the host, it’s the host’s response to the virus,” said Marik. Coronavirus is highly contagious and can cause fatal disease in some patients, but immune reactions to the infection varies dramatically from person to person.

“People who are doing fine don’t need steroids, it’s the people who get sick from the storm,” Marik said. “Corticosteroids are really effective in downregulating that storm.”

Marik has been touting the anti-inflammatory properties of vitamin C and steroids since 2017, when he first released the results of a somewhat controversial study claiming that intravenous vitamin C, hydrocortisone and thiamine are an effective treatment for sepsis. The treatment failed in a larger study whose results were published in January, but he believes it may still hold promise for COVID-19.