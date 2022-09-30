The Only Way You Should Withdraw from Retirement During a Market Downturn

43
Ben Geier, CEPF®
·3 min read
retire market downturn
retire market downturn

It’s always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to — but it becomes even harder when you’re retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means that any money you still have in the market is shrinking rather than growing, potentially losing you money at the exact point you’re ready to use it. T. Rowe Price, though, has a strategy for maximizing your savings if you are unlucky enough to retire during a market downturn.

Whether you’re ready to retire now or planning for the future, consider working with a financial advisor to make sure you do it right.

How To Withdraw During a Downturn

The key to successfully withdrawing your retirement funds during a market downturn is to take a conservative approach and not take too much out at the beginning. According to a recent T. Rowe Price study:

“By following a conservative withdrawal approach early in retirement and planning for temporary adjustments along the way (if needed), retirees can weather the markets and have a truly fulfilling and enjoyable next phase of life.”

The key is to remember that a market downturn won’t last forever. Bear markets typically last much less long than bull markets, so even if the first few years of your retirement are tough, chances are that most of your retirement won’t be.

Historical Precedent for Conservative Strategy

retire market downturn
retire market downturn

To test this theory, T. Rowe Prices experts looked at three historical examples:

1. The 1973 recession, caused by an oil embargo and an energy crisis.

T. Rowe’s analysis tested the “4% rule,” which favors taking out an initial withdrawal of 4% from your retirement funds. Though the first few years of retirement for someone retiring in 1973 were difficult, seeing shrinking portfolios and significant inflation, things got better quickly. After 30 years, the portfolio balance was double where it started, assuming a 4% draw down and a portfolio that was 60% stocks and 40% bonds.

2. The 2000 recession, coinciding with the downturn after the Sept. 11 attacks

Again, the first few years were difficult, but by the end of 2022 someone retiring in 2000 would have a portfolio worth near what it was at the beginning of retirement — again, assuming a 4% drawdown and a portfolio that is split 60/40 between stocks and bonds.

3. The 2008 recession, caused by the financial crisis

There was some pain in the beginning for this retiree, but by 2021 they had a portfolio that had increased in value by more than 50%, using the same assumptions as the above examples.

The Bottom Line

retire market downturn
retire market downturn

The market isn’t looking good right now, and that is scary for everyone — especially those who are already retired or nearing retirement. There is good news, though — market downturns and recessions don’t last forever. If you are patient and are conservative in your drawdown strategy, chances are that your portfolio will rebound and you’ll be able to enjoy the retirement you planned on — provided you saved what you needed to during your working life.

Retirement Planning Tips

  • A financial advisor can help you make the right decisions at all stages of retirement planning. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

  • You can use SmartAsset’s free retirement calculator to figure out how much money you’ll need in retirement and if you’re on the right path.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/katleho Seisa, ©iStock.com/Tinpixels, ©iStock.com/PIKSEL

The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It’s All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Recommended Stories

  • You'll Probably Spend at Least This Much in Retirement

    How much will you spend in retirement? This is a vital question to ponder as you approach your golden years. After all, a successful retirement plan not only focuses on the accumulation of money and assets, but also the sustainable … Continue reading → The post How Much Less You'll Spend Throughout Retirement Depends on These 2 Factors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Wary Investors Struggle to Evade Market Tumult

    Nervous investors are questioning how to evade further pain in this year’s widespread market tumult.

  • How to Take the Emotion Out of Investing

    You invest money to grow it but emotions can play a significant role in your decision-making when trying to prevent losing money. Prospect theory is the idea that people value gains and losses differently, even when potential outcomes are the … Continue reading → The post Prospect Theory: Investment Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Planning to Retire Soon? Your Money Will Go Further in These 8 States

    Whether you retire early or work until your full retirement age, retirement is about living your best life and doing the things you want to do. How much that costs will depend on what those aspirations are. For example, if you're hoping to spend the first few years of retirement exploring the globe, it's going to be far more expensive than fishing with friends in your hometown.

  • You Don't Need Luck to Become a Millionaire -- Just Index Funds

    In investing, compound earnings happen when the money you make on your investments begins to make money on itself, and it's how many people build their wealth. With time, consistency, and well-diversified index funds, millionaire status can be attainable -- and no luck will be needed. The S&P 500 is the most followed index in the stock market, tracking the largest 500 public U.S. companies by market cap.

  • I’m Retired, Now What? 5 Fulfilling Things To Do That Will Also Earn You Extra Cash

    Work can be a fulfilling part of the day-to-day, so some retirees may have trouble finding that same feeling once they leave their jobs. But you don't have to go back to the 9-to-5 grind to achieve...

  • Why Putting 20% Down on a Mortgage May Be a Mistake

    When you put 20% down on the purchase of a home, you don't have to borrow as much money as someone whose down payment is only 5% or 10%. And as a result, your monthly mortgage payment may be considerably … Continue reading → The post This One Chart Shows Why Putting 20% Down on a Mortgage May Be a Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 49ers practice report: Injuries stacking up heading into Week 4

    The #49ers have a ton of names on their first Week 4 practice report:

  • $100,000 Retirement Income From Mutual Funds

    Want $100,000 of annual retirement income? Without cannibalizing your principal? We can show you mutual funds that can get the job done.

  • $1.5 Million Earns You This Much Annually

    Whether you're saving to retire, or have just come into a nice windfall, knowing where to put your money to grow it is essential. There are multiple ways money can build interest, but how much interest does $1.5 million earn per … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can $1.5 Million Earn Per Year? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • If You Have This Much Money Saved You Don't Need an Annuity

    Creating income for retirement is one of the biggest challenges American workers have in planning for how they will be able to live comfortably once they stop working. One of the most common ways to create this income is to … Continue reading → The post If You Have This Much Money Saved You Don't Need an Annuity appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims hit five-month low; economic picture darkening

    The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a five-month low last week as the labor market remains resilient despite rising headwinds from the Federal Reserve's stiff interest rate increases and slowing demand. The weekly unemployment claims report from the Labor Department on Thursday, the most timely data on the economy's health, also showed jobless rolls shrinking to their lowest level in just over two months in mid-September. "The Fed won't be slowing the pace of their rate hikes yet with 75 basis points in November and 50 basis points more in December a virtual certainty," said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS in New York.

  • $250,000 Pays This Much In Interest

    Growing your retirement savings is an important goal for most investors. When you reach $250,000 in your account, it helps to understand how much income you can earn from your savings. While many people use the 4% Rule to determine … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $250,000 Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple stock may not be a ‘safe haven’ for much longer, Bank of America warns in downgrade

    Apple Inc. has beaten the broader technology industry this year, but a Bank of America analyst isn't sure that the stock can keep it up.

  • Most Retirees Shouldn’t Sell Stock Now. Here’s How to Know When It’s Necessary.

    While most people should sit tight, there are some scenarios where reducing your stock allocation makes sense.

  • Google Just Called It Quits in This Market. Will Amazon and Microsoft Follow?

    Today's video focuses on Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and which of these tech giants could be the winner in the cloud gaming market. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • October 2022 Horoscopes - How Each Zodiac Sign Will Be Affected

    Read on for monthly horoscopes written by an astrologer for October 2022 and how the full moon, solar eclipse and Venus Star point might impact your zodiac sign.

  • Exxon CEO Warns Biden Administration Against Limiting Fuel Exports

    Exxon is arguing against the push to get energy companies to slow overseas shipments and stash more fuel in storage tanks.

  • For better or for worse, tons of people watched Dahmer: Monster—The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

    There’s just something about a Hollywood heartthrob playing a serial killer that, whether it disgusts or fascinates, draws eyes. Ryan Murphy’s latest Netflix joint, the Evan Peters-led Dahmer: Monster—The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, is no exception to this rule—despite robust online debates about its very existence.

  • The Unfortunate Truth About Maxing Out Your 401(k)

    If your entire retirement plan is built on maxing out your 401(k), I have some bad news: Contributing the annual maximum to your 401(k) doesn't guarantee a comfortable retirement. Read on to learn four reasons why maxing out your 401(k) may not be enough, and what you can do about it.