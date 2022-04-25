RETIRE ON TRACK: Did Elon Musk offer Twitter a sweet deal or a vanity project?

Evan Guido

Prominent entrepreneur Elon Musk offered to take his favorite social media platform private on Thursday morning with a “best and final” offer of $54.20 a share, a premium of 18.2% above Wednesday’s closing price of $45.85.

That’s not a whopping incentive, since the stock was already trading in a range between $31.30 and $73.34. That’s not what was most interesting to me, however. Here’s what caught my attention: the deal came wrapped around the implied threat of Musk liquidating his estimated 9% position in the company if the offer wasn’t accepted.

Twitter shares closed at $37.51 on Jan. 31, when Musk began buying. Then, when news of Musk building a position in Twitter became public on March 14, the stock soared by 27%. For comparison, the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW), a technology index fund, is down since Jan. 31 and has only increased by 9% from March 14, as of the close on April 13.

Did Musk offer a sweet deal? It depends on what you think will happen if Musk’s offer isn’t accepted. If you believe Twitter’s price is being held up by Musk’s star power, then maybe. But the 18% premium is not only relatively low compared with Twitter’s trading range, but it’s also low compared to the stock’s recent price.

Acquirers routinely offer buyout premiums because controlling a company is worth more than having a passive interest as a minority shareholder. If Musk takes Twitter private, he would be able to manage costs, ad rates, strategy and, what’s possibly most relevant to him, censorship policies. Having control of a company is worth an estimated 20% to 40% more than owning non-controlling shares. But if Twitter shares will lose a Musk premium already baked into the price if Musk walks away, then the board should accept Musk’s offer.

Elon Musk seems to believe in the Musk Premium. In the SEC filing, he called his offer a 38% premium to the stock price before his acquiring an initial stake in TWTR went public. That’s an unusual reference date. Most bids refer to the prior day’s closing price. By referring to the dates he bought in, he’s implying that his very presence makes Twitter more valuable.

Musk has at least some justification for that claim since tech stocks haven’t risen by nearly that much. Social media companies dependent on ad revenue, including Twitter and Meta, have found growth challenging since Apple began allowing its customers to opt out of ad tracking. But does Musk’s involvement with Twitter change anything? I think it doubtful Musk can change Apple’s privacy policies.

Musk has long had a love/hate relationship with Twitter. His tweets have drawn unwelcome SEC attention to the point where he signed a settlement with the agency requiring his business-related tweets to be vetted before going out. But the relatively low one-time offer – if he does follow through with his threat – suggests he doesn’t care that much nor see a staggering amount of value ready to be unlocked.

This has the air of yet another vanity project for an American oligarch, but it may also be a clever scheme to drive the share price higher. Now Twitter is in play and may attract higher competing offers. That’s pure genius.

Evan R. Guido is the founder of Aksala Wealth Advisors LLC, a 2018 Forbes Next-Gen Advisors List Member, and Financial Professional at Avantax Investment ServicesSM. Evan heads a team of retirement transition strategists for clients who consider themselves the “Millionaire Next Door.” He can be reached at 941-500-5122 or eguido@aksalawealth.com. Read more of his insights at heraldtribune.com/business. Securities offered through Avantax Investment ServicesSM, member FINRA, SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Avantax Advisory ServicesSM, insurance services offered through an Avantax affiliated insurance agency. 8225 Natures Way, Suite 119, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: EVAN GUIDO: After Elon Musk, will Twitter attract competing offers?