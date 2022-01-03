RETIRE ON TRACK: Get to know your home a little better as an investment

Evan Guido

The family homestead is often the largest component of a family’s balance sheet. Regardless of whether you plan to live in your home for as long as possible or plan to sell within the next few years, it’s smart to understand what drives a home’s value, beyond the common maxim of “location, location, location.” I’ll share what makes homes different from the investments in your brokerage accounts.

Monthly payments drive demand

Even with a record 30% of homes bought with cash in the first third of 2021, that still leaves 70% of houses bought with some form of financing, which means buyers will pay close attention to their monthly outlays.

When interest rates are low, mortgage payments will be lower. High property taxes and homeowner association fees will leave less money available for mortgage payments, so they will tend to drive the prices lower, unless those taxes and fees go toward desirable features.

The past few years remind us just how much of an impact incomes and interest rates can drive prices. As much as the pandemic may have contributed to part of the home prices spike, we’ve also seen the same scenario play out in the early 2000s, though I don’t expect a dramatic end to this cycle as we did in 2008.

Houses are illiquid, but ...

Unlike stocks, where one share of a company is the same as any other share of the same company (minus a few exceptions), every home is different from another, even if it’s only by being on a higher or lower floor in a high rise.

That makes them more difficult to sell than a stock or even a used car. If you want to get the best price for your home when you sell it, you need to find a buyer who wants it badly enough to pay a compelling price. Also, contracts aren’t standardized, which makes negotiating a purchase cumbersome compared to selling something on eBay or in your brokerage account. Fees and commissions for selling your house may also be much higher than stocks (on a percentage basis) and they can often be negotiated.

The more unique a house is, the more difficult it might be to find a buyer. Part of that is due to a fewer number of buyers who will find those unique features worth paying for and the other comes from the house being more difficult to find appropriate “comps” (comparable houses) to estimate a reasonable selling price. Many buyers and lenders look at the price per square foot. If a home is priced significantly higher than what a neighboring home sold for six months ago, the lender might be leery of financing the deal. It’s also helpful to know the direction of home prices. You can do that by watching prices per square foot yourself and noting how they change over time.

Again, this is only a quick glance at home prices. But don’t let big numbers distract you from the simple principles of supply and demand. Take some time to observe your local housing market and you’ll develop a good sense about whether it’s overheated or a good buying opportunity.

Next week I’m looking forward to taking a long look at mortgages and the surprising flexibility they give to borrowers.

Evan R. Guido is the founder of Aksala Wealth Advisors LLC, a 2018 Forbes Next-Gen Advisors List Member, and Financial Professional at Avantax Investment ServicesSM.

