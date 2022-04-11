RETIRE ON TRACK: Can you trust your bonds? Understand the 'Four Cs' of credit

Evan Guido

In last week’s column I showed how to gauge the risk of changing interest rates on your fixed income holdings. Broadly speaking, I showed how falling interest rates are good for bond prices and vice-versa, if everything else stays the same.

But that’s only part of what drives bond prices. They’re also driven by the market’s perception of the bond’s safety. Companies with growing cash flow and low debt are more likely to repay their loans, while companies with falling sales, growing costs and high debt are more prone to default on their bonds or, worse, go bankrupt.

Luckily for us, we don’t need to be bond wizards to know if our bonds are crazy risky. Credit rating agencies like Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s grade bonds for creditworthiness. Agencies each have their own rating scales, divided roughly into three categories: default, speculative and investment grade. Speculative bonds, otherwise known as “high yield” or “junk,” are best left to experts.

The agencies evaluate bonds on four dimensions, but they’re equally handy if your brother in law asks to borrow money from you, too, so let’s have a look.

The 'Four Cs'

Bond analysts and investors want to know borrowers will be able to make the required payments over the life of a loan. Mortgages may be for thirty years. Some corporations, such as Disney, have issued “century bonds” that will repay the original principal in 100 years. Before loaning anyone your hard-earned money, remember the 'Four Cs' of credit: character, collateral, covenants and, the most important, capacity.

Character refers to the borrower’s willingness to repay the loan as originally agreed. President Putin’s threat to pay dollar denominated Russian bonds in depressed Russian rubles made it clear Russia regards adhering to its financial obligations as optional. Though Russia has, so far, made good on its payments, its character is now questionable simply by issuing the threat.

Collateral is what a lender can recoup if a borrower defaults on a loan. Just as someone who takes out a mortgage pledges the property as collateral, corporations may pledge factories as collateral for their bonds. Though borrowers usually just want their interest and principal on time, ample collateral can make a loan to a teetering company far safer.

Covenants list the requirements borrowers need to follow for them to avoid default. A bond covenant might prevent a company from borrowing more money until the firm has grown beyond some point or issuing any new debt that must be repaid before the original debt.

Capacity is the borrower’s financial ability to make payments and repay principal. Companies need cash flow to pay lenders back. Firms with shrinking income, rising costs and a big debt burden are risky. That’s true of your brother-in-law, too. The old days of “neither a borrower nor a lender be” have been replaced by “letting your money work for you instead of you working forever.” Just make sure your money is safe while it works, or at least is getting paid well enough for the risk.

Evan R. Guido is the founder of Aksala Wealth Advisors LLC, a 2018 Forbes Next-Gen Advisors List Member, and Financial Professional at Avantax Investment ServicesSM. Evan heads a team of retirement transition strategists for clients who consider themselves the “Millionaire Next Door.” He can be reached at 941-500-5122 or eguido@aksalawealth.com. Read more of his insights at heraldtribune.com/business. Securities offered through Avantax Investment ServicesSM, member FINRA, SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Avantax Advisory ServicesSM, insurance services offered through an Avantax affiliated insurance agency. 8225 Natures Way, Suite 119, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: EVAN GUIDO: Before investing in bonds, understand the 'Four Cs'