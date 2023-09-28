Retired 4-Star General Delivers Ominous Warning Over Trump's ‘Lawless Cult’

Retired four-star U.S. Army Gen. Barry McCaffrey warned Wednesday that with Donald Trump-supporting MAGA Republicans “what we are seeing is a parallel to the 1930s in Nazi Germany.”

“This is worth being extremely concerned about,” McCaffrey told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes during a discussion centered on Trump’s dangerous floating of the idea of executing outgoing chief of Joint Staffs Mark Milley and Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-Ala.) singlehanded blocking of military promotions in the Senate in protest of Pentagon abortion policies.

McCaffrey blamed not the entire GOP but “15 to 25 House members, a couple of senators, and all those who are Trump MAGA loyalists.”

“This is a cult, it’s a lawless cult and it’s a major threat to the armed forces of the United States and our security,” he added.

McCaffrey described Trump’s Milley comment as “shameful” but said Milley won’t be intimidated by the draft-swerving, four-time-indicted ex-POTUS.

“He’s a Princeton hockey player, he’s a tough guy, he had years in combat, his mom and dad fought in World War II,” McCaffrey said of Milley. “But it’s a shameful act on the part of those speaking in a manner supporting authoritarian government. This is outrageous.”

Watch the video here:

