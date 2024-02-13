Retired 93-year-old priest struck, killed by truck while crossing Wauwatosa street

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner on Monday identified the 93-year-old pedestrian who died after being struck by a pickup truck in Wauwatosa Friday.

David H. Gau was a retired priest and member of the St. Camillus residential community for seniors who had taught at Marquette University High School for nearly two decades.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner identified Father David H. Gau as the 93-year-old who was struck and killed by a truck while crossing the 10200 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Wauwatosa Feb. 9.

Gau had looked both ways and was walking across the street in the 10200 block of Wisconsin Avenue around 2 p.m. on Feb. 9 when a 2011 GMC Sierra truck struck him, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner report said. Gau died of multiple blunt force injuries, the report said.

Sgt. Abby Pavlik of the Wauwatosa Police Department told the Journal Sentinel Gau was crossing from the south side of Wisconsin Avenue to the north side, while the truck was going eastbound. Pavlik said that the driver is cooperating with the police, and no charges have been filed as of Friday.

Gau was born in Fond du Lac on Nov. 8, 1930, according to an in-memoriam page published by the Midwest Province of the Jesuits. He attended Marquette University for one year before entering the Missouri Province of the Society of Jesus in 1949 at St. Stanislaus Jesuit novitiate in Florissant, Missouri.

Gau was ordained a priest in 1962 at Marquette University's Church of the Gesu and pronounced final vows on Aug. 15, 1965, at Marquette University High School in Milwaukee, according to the page. Gau taught Latin and French at Marquette University High School for 19 years. During that time between 1964 and 1983, Gau was also rector and minister of the high school's Jesuit community.

One friend, Fr. George Winzenburg, remembered Gau as an avid reader, an adventurous traveler and a lifelong learner "who gave his mind and heart to everyone he served" and regularly attended organ concerts and symphonies, according to the page.

"He used a walker and walked outside every day for an hour, unless there was ice on the sidewalk or bitter temperatures," Winzenburg said. "He wanted to keep his legs strong."

St. Camillus has four Wauwatosa campuses: West Residence Independent Living (10200 W. Bluemound Road), East Residence Independent Living (10100 W. Bluemound Road), South Residence Assisted Living & Skilled Nursing (10101 W. Wisconsin Ave.) and North Residence Memory Care (10201 W. Wisconsin Ave.).

The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting the Wauwatosa Police Department.

