Retired Air Force lieutenant colonel from Grapevine found guilty at Capitol riot trial

A retired Air Force lieutenant colonel from Grapevine was found guilty Wednesday of six crimes in connection with his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Larry Brock, 55, posted messages on social media, including one on Dec. 27, 2020, in which he wrote, “I prefer insurrection at this point,” and another on Jan. 5, in which he declared, “our second American Revolution begins in less than two days.”

U.S. District Judge John Bates in Washington found Brock guilty at a bench trial of the felony crime of obstruction of an official proceeding and five misdemeanors, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol Building; entering and remaining on the floor of Congress; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.

Brock had worked for a private charter airline that operates from Fort Worth’s Alliance Airport.

Brock will be sentenced on Feb. 14. The felony obstruction charge carries a maximum of 20 years in prison and potential fines. The five misdemeanor offenses carry a combined maximum of 3 1/2 years in prison and fines.

The case, like others involving people who are alleged to have been involved in the Capitol intrusion, is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Prosecutors said Brock was in the building for 37 minutes. He went to the Senate floor, where he rifled through paperwork on senators’ desks. He spent about eight minutes on the Senate floor.

At a detention hearing in Fort Worth, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Weimer argued that Brock was a danger because he believed that he was participating in a civil war, he intended to take hostages at the Capitol and may have injured government officials had they not evacuated the Senate chamber.

FBI Special Agent John Moore testified at the detention hearing that several U.S Capitol Police images show Brock inside the Capitol. In some of the photos it appears that Brock has flex handcuffs.