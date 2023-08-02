Retired Air Force officer in Oklahoma pleads guilty in child pornography case

A retired U.S. Air Force officer from Midwest City faces up to 20 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

On March 21, a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Rickie Lee Gress, 54, charging him with receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Between August 2016 and May 2022, Gress knowingly possessed images of child pornography on his computer, according to the indictment.

This week in Oklahoma City federal court, Gress pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester announced in a news release.

As part of his plea, Gress admitted to possessing a laptop computer that contained child pornography, including depictions of prepubescent minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Gress was remanded to federal custody following his hearing.

At sentencing, Gress faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Investigating the case were the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations and the Choctaw Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney D.H. Dilbeck is prosecuting the case.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Retired Air Force officer in Oklahoma pleads guilty in child porn case