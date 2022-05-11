Retired AP photographer Ut gives pope 'Napalm Girl' photo

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NICOLE WINFIELD
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nick Ut
    Vietnamese photographer
  • Pope Francis
    Pope Francis
    Religious leader
  • Phan Thi Kim Phuc
    Child depicted in the Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph taken during the Vietnam War on June 8, 1972

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Retired Associated Press photographer Nick Ut met Wednesday with Pope Francis and gave him a copy of his Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph of a young Vietnamese girl running naked down the road after a napalm attack.

Ut and Kim Phuc Phan Thi, whose terror the AP photographer captured on June 8, 1972 during the Vietnam War, greeted Francis at the end of his general audience Wednesday in St. Peter’s Square, ahead of the 50th anniversary of the iconic image.

Kim Phuc, who later resettled in Canada and raised a family there, had met the former Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio several years ago in his native Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she had travelled as part of her work as a goodwill ambassador for the U.N. culture agency.

“He looked at the picture and remembered her right away,” Ut told AP in the piazza moments after the encounter. Kim Phuc said she wasn’t sure Francis would remember her, given the hundreds of people he meets every day.

“But he remembered very well. He said ‘I remember you, I know you. Do you remember we met each other in Buenos Aires?’ and I said ‘Yes I do. I said ‘God bless you with good health and for all you have done for peace.’”

Ut and Kim Phuc were in Italy to open an exhibit of his photographs in Milan ahead of the anniversary of his “Napalm Girl” photograph. Such images have a potent effect on Francis: He has previously handed out pocket-sized copies of another wartime photograph of a young Nagasaki boy carrying his dead brother on his back that was taken by an American military photographer during World War II.

Francis, who named himself after the peace-loving St. Francis of Assisi, had printed on the photo “The fruit of war.”

Ut was only 21 when he took the Vietnam photo, then set his camera aside to rush the 9-year-old Kim Phuc to a hospital, where doctors saved her life.

“It was only me with my driver there, then I said I don’t want to leave because I know she will die,” Ut recalled. “Then I picked her up, put her in the van and I brought her to the hospital.”

Ut later became a AP photographer based in Los Angeles, photographing A-list celebrities until he retired from the news agency in 2017.

Recalling the horror of that day, Kim Phuc said that 50 years ago she was known to the world only as a victim of war.

“But right now, 50 years later, I am no longer a victim of war. I am a mother, a grandmother and a survivor calling out for peace,” she said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Burkina Faso trapped miners: Families have hope after three weeks

    Rescue efforts continue 24 hours a day to find eight miners caught by flash floods in Burkina Faso.

  • US overdose deaths hit record 107,000 last year, CDC says

    More than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, setting another tragic record in the nation's escalating overdose epidemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated Wednesday. The CDC reviews death certificates and then makes an estimate to account for delayed and incomplete reporting. Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, called the latest numbers “truly staggering.”

  • Health problems will not stop Pope Francis, cardinal says

    Pope Francis is "not going to stop," despite recent health problems that have forced him to use a wheelchair, a cardinal said on Tuesday. Cardinal Kevin Farrell, an Irish-American Vatican official, made the comment while presenting the pope's message for the Roman Catholic Church's World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly, celebrated this year on June 24. Francis established the day in 2021 to bring attention to the needs of the elderly and underscore their potential as active members of society who should not be discarded.

  • Climate change to make droughts longer, more common, says UN

    The frequency and duration of droughts will continue to increase due to human-caused climate change, with water scarcity already affecting billions of people across the world, the United Nations warned in a report Wednesday. The U.N. desertification agency, which is currently hosting a conference of parties in Abidjan in Ivory Coast, estimates that roughly one third of the world's population — 2.3 billion people — is already facing water scarcity, with that number expected to double by 2050. Although no region is spared from drought, the report noted that Africa is the hardest hit continent, with the Americas, India and Australia also highlighted as areas of particular current and future concern.

  • Key Israeli governing partner Ra'am to remain in coalition

    A key Israeli governing partner said Wednesday it was remaining in the country's fragile coalition, averting another crisis for the embattled government. Mansour Abbas, the head of the Islamist Arab Ra'am party, said he would continue his party's membership in the coalition after suspending it following tensions at a key Jerusalem holy site in recent weeks. “Ra'am decided to give an additional opportunity to the coalition and the government in order to move the wheels of decisions and implement them in a practical manner,” he told reporters in parliament, flanked by his three party members and speaking in Arabic.

  • UN says $144 million needed to avert Yemen tanker disaster

    The United Nations was seeking $144 million on Wednesday needed to fund the salvage operation of a decaying tanker full of oil moored off the coast of Yemen, a ship whose demise could cause an environmental disaster. The amount includes $80 million to transfer the more than 1 million barrels of crude oil the FSO Safer is carrying to storage, said David Gressly, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Yemen. The pledging conference, co-hosed by the U.N. and the Netherlands, comes more than two months after the U.N. and Yemen’s Houthi rebels reached an agreement to transfer the tanker's contents to another vessel.

  • Spring Trend: Barbie Fashion

    With a Barbie — starring Margot Robbie — movie coming soon, pink girlie fashion is on the rise.

  • Walk Into Barbie's World With This New Immersive Attraction Coming to Cities Across the U.S. This Summer

    Barbie fans can hang out in Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse, her camper van, and more with this new interactive attraction.

  • HSE girls win Hamilton County track meet by two-hundredths of a second

    It doesn't get any closer than scores from Tuesday night’s Hamilton County girls track meet: Hamilton Southeastern 137, Carmel 136, Noblesville 135.

  • Mattel Unveils New Inclusive Dolls, Including First Barbie with Behind-the-Ear Hearing Aids

    "We are committed to continuing to introduce dolls featuring a range of skin tones, body types and disabilities to reflect the diversity kids see in the world around them," said a Mattel executive

  • Escaped inmate Casey White captured, jailer Vicky White dead after U.S. Marshal chase in Indiana

    Escaped Alabama inmate Casey White is in custody and former corrections officer Vicky White has died after a chase in Evansville, Indiana

  • Michael R. Jackson’s 'A Strange Loop' Is A Broadway Musical Written For Everyone

    Playwright, composer and lyricist Michael R. Jackson is one of a kind, and his electrifying musical, A Strange Loop, aligns, having taken a very strange, yet thrilling, road to Broadway.

  • Guns stolen during car break-ins on the rise in Orange County

    Orange County deputies have responded to a large number of car break-ins so far this year, new numbers show.

  • Tony Nominations Snubs, Surprises & Hot Takes: Deadline Broadway Critic Greg Evans Weighs In

    Some of the biggest names in film, television and the Broadway stage won’t be making the coveted pilgrimage to Radio City Music Hall this June when the 75th annual Tony Awards are handed out, as such high-profile performers as Daniel Craig, Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Katrina Lenk, Beanie Feldstein, Jane Lynch and Patrick J. […]

  • ShowBiz Minute: Batali, Tyson, Hong

    Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexual misconduct; No charges for Mike Tyson for punching airplane passenger; At 93, actor James Hong receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (May 11)

  • Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux donates $50K to charity for Graham Gano's No. 5

    Giants first-round pick, Kayvon Thibodeaux and kicker Graham Gano agreed for the rookie to donate $50,000 to charity for the number swap.

  • EU Ready to Suspend Trade Deal If UK Revokes NI Protocol

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union would likely move quickly to launch infringement procedures against the UK and suspend their trade agreement if Boris Johnson’s government puts forward legislation to revoke its commitments over trade with Northern Ireland, a person familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation Per

  • In eastern Ukraine's cities, brutal trench warfare awaits Russia's troops

    Putin's forces are flattening small towns in their bid to capture a huge chunk of eastern Ukraine. But in the cities, they'll face a well-armed, deeply entrenched resistance.

  • Iran detains 2 Europeans; EU envoy in Tehran about nuke deal

    Shortly before the European Union envoy met Iran's nuclear negotiator in Tehran on Wednesday in a last-ditch attempt to salvage Iran's atomic deal with world powers, the country's Intelligence Ministry announced that authorities have detained two Europeans. Photos surfaced of the EU coordinator of the nuclear talks, Enrique Mora, looking stern as he shook hands awkwardly with Iranian negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani, who beamed and waved.

  • Korg’s DIY oscilloscope comes paired with a coffee table book

    Korg has unveiled an oscilloscope kit bundle that includes a book full of history and tips.