Retired APD officer off the job after getting into fight with drunk man at airport

A retired Atlanta Police Department Officer was is out of a job after police said he was involved in a fight at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The retired officer was a contract worker at the airport by way of APD’s Retired Reserve program.

On Aug. 2, officials said they arrived to the airport after receiving information about an drunk man causing a disturbance.

Once the retired officer arrived to talk with the man, police said the two started fighting.

A commander with APD reviewed the incident and contacted the department’s Office of Professional Standards requesting them to investigate the incident.

Officials told Channel 2 Action News based on the findings of the investigation, the retired officer was “relieved of duties” and has been terminated and removed from the Retired Reserve program.

The incident has been passed to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office. It is unclear if the retired officer will face charges.

