Retired AU prof arrested on child solicitation and drug charges

Mar. 8—ANDERSON — A retired Anderson University literature professor has been arrested on child solicitation and drug charges.

Scott Bennett Borders, 63, 100 block of Northshore Boulevard, was arrested Tuesday by Anderson police on felony charges of child exploitation following a sting by Predator Catchers of Indiana.

When Anderson police served a search warrant at Borders' residence Tuesday, they discovered methamphetamine.

Borders is charged with felony counts of manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and child solicitation. If convicted, Borders faces a possible prison sentence of 10 to 30 years.

During his initial court appearance Wednesday, Magistrate Kevin Eads set bond at $75,000.

"I'm anxious to get out of here," Borders said.

He retired from Anderson University in 2021.

He has no criminal history and is being represented by local attorney Bryan Williams.

"While this case began with information presented by Predator Catchers Incorporated, that information was turned over to the Anderson Police Department for independent corroboration and additional investigation," said Andrew Hanna, Madison County chief deputy prosecutor. "In the course of the investigation, Anderson Police Department obtained a search warrant for Mr. Borders' home, and the arrest was made after methamphetamine was located in the residence."

According to the probable cause affidavit, Borders made contact with a decoy through Predator Catchers Inc. on Jan. 15 and agreed to meet the decoy, who said he was 15, at a gas station in Anderson.

Borders indicated he wanted to have sexual relations with the decoy he met through a website.

Before police arrived at the gas station, Borders left the scene after a confrontation with Predator Catchers.

When Anderson police served a search warrant at Borders' residence to seize all electronic devices, officers found methamphetamine in an upstairs bedroom.

Story continues

Officers found several individual baggies containing 8 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale and an envelope with $45 in cash, according to the court document.

Police also found 7 grams of meth in a plastic container in the kitchen.

AU director of marketing Zach Wadley said in a statement that the Anderson University administration is deeply troubled and shocked by the disturbing allegations and arrest of a retired employee.

"The incident related to the allegation, which led to the arrest, is not associated with the university, its employees, or its students," Wadley said. "Although the individual in question is not employed at the university, we pledge our full cooperation with law enforcement."

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.