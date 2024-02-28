Retired AU prof sentenced to 9 years

Feb. 28—ANDERSON — A retired Anderson University literature professor has been sentenced to nine years on child solicitation and drug charges.

Scott Bennett Borders, 64, 100 block of Northshore Boulevard, was sentenced Tuesday by Madison Circuit Court Division 4 Judge David Happe.

Borders enters pleas of guilty to dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and child solicitation.

Under terms of the plea agreement the sentence was up to the judge with a cap of 14 years. The state's case was presented by deputy prosecutor Sami Green.

Happe sentenced Borders to a total of nine years on the drug charges and six years on the child solicitation charge to be served concurrently.

Borders will serve four years with the Indiana Department of Correction, two years on in-home detention and three years on formal probation. He is also required to register as a sex offender.

Borders was arrested in March 2023 by Anderson police following a sting by Predator Catchers Inc, an online watchdog group.

He retired from Anderson University in 2021.

"While this case began with information presented by Predator Catchers Incorporated, that information was turned over to the Anderson Police Department for independent corroboration and additional investigation," said Andrew Hanna, Madison County chief deputy prosecutor, at the time Borders was arrested.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Borders made contact with a decoy through Predator Catchers Inc. on Jan. 15 and agreed to meet the decoy, who said he was 15, at a gas station in Anderson.

Borders indicated he wanted to have sexual relations with the decoy he met through a website.

Before police arrived at the gas station, Borders left the scene after a confrontation with Predator Catchers.

When Anderson police served a search warrant at Borders' residence to seize all electronic devices, officers found methamphetamine in an upstairs bedroom.

Officers found several individual baggies containing 8 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale and an envelope with $45 in cash, according to the court document.

Police also found 7 grams of meth in a plastic container in the kitchen.

