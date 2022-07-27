Retired Barstow Police Detective Leo Griego remembered as 'hometown hero'

The Barstow Police Department announced the passing of retired Detective Jose Leo Roy Griego, 75, a nearly 50-year veteran of the department.

On Friday, the 75-year-old Griego was surrounded by immediate family at the time of his passing, according to the Barstow Fire Protection District.

Griego is survived by his wife, Irma, of 48 years. Also, his sons Rueben, David, Stephen, and Daniel and their families. Daniel is a former firefighter/paramedic with the BFD.

Born in La Joya, New Mexico, Griego served one tour in Vietnam, where he received a Bronze Star, Gallantry Cross, Army Commendation Medal, and National Defense Service Medal.

He also earned a Parachute Badge, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Combat Infantryman Badge.

“Leo was always a constant professional, dedicated to making our city a safer place,” Fire district officials said. “Most importantly, he was an amazing husband, father and grandfather.”

The fire district said Griego will forever remain in our hearts and will always be a true Barstow hometown hero. “He is gone but will never be forgotten,” Barstow Fire officials said.

Bringing justice

Griego joined the BPD in 1972 and was promoted four years later to the rank of detective, an investigative career that lasted until his retirement in 2018.

“He investigated major crimes in the City of Barstow, building a reputation that extended throughout California as one of the most brilliant investigators in law enforcement,” said Barstow Police officials in a written statement.

Over his career, Griego conducted investigations on over 75 homicide cases, exemplifying his professionalism as he diligently worked every day to bring justice to crime victims.

“It was a common saying among those in the law enforcement community that if one of our family members was ever the victim of a violent crime, we would want Detective Leo Griego to be the investigator,” the BPD said.

Griego has been recognized on multiple occasions for his keen investigative skills as well as his comprehensive criminal investigations.

He has received several Chief’s Commendations, Investigator of the Year, and the San Bernardino County “Top Cop” award.

Griego’s retirement

In his My Motorcycle Tales blog, Robert Griego said that in Sept. 2018, well over 300 people attended his brother Leo’s first-class retirement party hosted by Barstow Police.

There were pictures everywhere depicting Griego’s 46-year career beginning as a police officer with the BPD and ending as a detective, Robert Griego wrote.

“The Mayor, Police Chief, Judge, District Attorneys, Detectives, fellow Police Officers, and fellow workers of Barstow spoke passionately about his distinguished career and honored him with dozens of awards and memorabilia,” Robert Griego said. “Leo, your legacy is etched in the granite of Barstow’s history,"

'Tenacious detective”

Retired Police Sergeant Andrew Espinoza said, “I worked with Leo side-by-side for 12 years on every major crime investigation that occurred in the City.”

Espinoza added that Griego was a tenacious detective and never gave up chasing down the person or persons responsible for the crime.

“For Leo, being a detective was not just a career, it was his calling and he lived up to the oath he took every day,” Espinoza said. “Leo was the best example of a dedicated police officer, mentor, and he was my friend.”

In the early ‘90s, Barstow Detective Leo Griego worked the murder case of 21-year-old Army Military Police Officer Erin Tynan. Griego helped to identify Army Private Christopher Adam Geier as the man who raped and murdered Tynan.

Justice of Erin Tynan

Over his career, Griego worked several high-profile cases, including the murder of 21-year-old Army Military Police Officer Erin Tynan, the BPD reported.

Griego worked on the case for several years and never gave up on finding Tynan’s killer or being able to find the answers that her family needed.

Griego helped to identify Army Private Christopher Adam Geier, who the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said raped and murdered Tynan in Nov. 1990.

Geier also stabbed and bludgeoned to death Victorville resident Curtis James Dean in front of his young children in Feb. 1991.

Dean’s stab wounds resembled those of Tynan’s, which drew Griego's attention. The lengthy investigation into Tynan’s death required highly specialized lab work, which investigators say linked Geier to the crime, the Desert Dispatch reported.

During that time, Griego and Investigator Espinoza obtained blood, hair and other swab samples from Tynan and the crime scene.

A diagnostics firm in Maryland analyzed the sample and matched the DNA banding pattern from Geier’s blood to that on the swabs taken from Tynan.

Griego's dedication to duty resulted in identifying Geier and obtaining a conviction for Tynan’s murder, BPD officials stated.

Geier was sentenced to death in 1995 by a San Bernardino County Court jury. He was also convicted for conspiracy to murder Gail LeBouef, who survived being shot in the face.

In Aug. 2017, state officials announced that the 49-year-old Geier was in the recreation yard of San Quentin State Prison when he collapsed and died. He was awaiting execution for the murders.

Barstow Police recognized Griego’s work on the Tynan case and he was awarded the department’s Meritorious Service Medal.

Jillian Marie Searles

In 2005, The Early Show by CBS News featured the story” Girl Meets Rescuers Years Later,” which spotlights Griego and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies who worked to rescue 6-year-old Jillian Marie Searles who had been kidnapped off a street in Barstow in Sept. 1983.

The kidnapper “took my innocence," Searles said, in tears. "Those are things a 6-year-old shouldn't know about."

But her most vivid memory is that of two airborne sheriff's deputies who, acting on a hunch, found her late one night on a lonely hillside in a remote area of Newberry Springs.

Despite her physical and emotional trauma, Searles tried to describe her kidnapper to Griego, who got the case.

"She described a man approximately 21-25 years of age, Caucasian, white, missing a tooth on his upper jaw," Griego said.

Based on Searles' description, a composite sketch was broadcast. But it failed to turn up any suspects.

Griego followed up on other leads, but with no luck.

More than 20 years later, CBS News arranged a meeting between Searles and Griego. Also, Lt. Jim Singley and Deputy Henry Valencia of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, who were both in the rescue helicopter.

"I'm just incredibly thankful," Searles said. "They're the reason I'm here today."

Retired Barstow Police Sergeant Andrew Espinoza, left, with retired Detective Leo Griego, who recently died after a nearly 50-year career with the police department.

Condolences

The BPD sent condolences to Griego’s family, thanking them for sharing Griego with the department for many years.

“We will never forget the sacrifices you made as a family to allow Leo to work as he did to make the City of Barstow a safer place for our residents,” the BPD said.

Theresa Maestas of Barstow said, “I am saddened by this news. You were a great man. You were a fair and just officer. You made an impact on this town. Whether you were liked or not was irrelevant, you always treated people fair.

Maestas added that despite often being misunderstood and under-appreciated, Griego still remained “standing with honor and dignity.”

“I will miss you, Leo!! You made me a better dispatcher and I learned so much from transcribing your reports,” Tiffany Ramirez said. “Thank you for your dedication to our community, our department and your family. Rest In Peace.”

Former Barstow Mayor Julie Hackbarth-McIntyre said, “RIP Leo, your community thanks you for your long service. Prayers to the family.”

Ed Smith recalls being 12 years old when he first met Griego while shooting a BB gun at a box target in his driveway.

When Griego pulled up, he didn’t say anything negative, but spoke for about 20 minutes, discussing safety and improving targeting skills, Smith said.

“He was a nice person and left a very positive impression on me,” Smith said. “My condolences to his family, friends and department. Again RIP, Sir and thank you for your service.”

Vicky Sisemore said Griego was an honest man, who always tried to make Barstow a better place to live.

“I had the pleasure of being caught on lunch truancy by Officer Griego,” said Jamee Goldsmith. “I was a freshman off campus and ran into officer GriFgreigoego after walking through a crime scene. He kindly took me back to school without any trouble. RIP.”

No services for Griego are scheduled at this time. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with Griego’s family and loved ones at meadcares.com.

