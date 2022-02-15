Retired Beavercreek officer pleads guilty to federal child porn charges

Feb. 14—A retired Beavercreek DARE police officer pleaded guilty Monday to two federal child pornography charges.

Kevin A. Kovacs, 60, of Fairborn, was arrested in April 2020 and indicted in June 2020 for possessing more than 780 images and 5,100 videos of child pornography as of December 2019, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Kovacs retired in August 2018 after 25 years with the Beavercreek Police Department. He worked as a patrol officer, crime prevention specialist and Drug Abuse Resistance Education officer with Beavercreek City Schools, according to a Beavercreek police Facebook post announcing his retirement.

Kovacs pleaded guilty to transporting and possessing child pornography. His sentencing date has not been set but his plea included an agreed upon sentencing range of 60 to 240 months (five to 20 years), in prison.

Kovacs uploaded more than 300 images and 2,200 videos depicting child pornography between April 2015 and July 2017 to his Dropbox account, according to the plea document. One video showed a toddler lying on a diaper whose arms and legs were bound by black tape, the release stated.

He also used online messenger, social media, cloud storage and email accounts to transport and possess child pornography, according to the DOJ.