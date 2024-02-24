Retired Buffalo police officer indicted for shooting teen outside Marine Drive Apartments

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A retired Buffalo police officer was arraigned Friday after he allegedly shot a teenager in the parking lot of the Marine Drive Apartments earlier this month, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Saturday.

Officials said Buffalo resident Antonio Roman, 65, allegedly approached a group of individuals “suspected of stealing property from vehicles” in the parking lot around 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 8. Roman is accused of intentionally shooting one of the individuals, a 14-year-old male, with a legally owned handgun.

After the shooting, the other individuals drove away in an allegedly stolen vehicle out of the Town of Amherst, according to officials. The alleged stolen vehicle was located a short time later unoccupied in Buffalo.

The shooting victim was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital where he underwent surgery.

Roman was charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree reckless endangerment. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.

