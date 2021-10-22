Retired California police chief wounded while fending off armed gas station robbers

A retired police chief in California was shot and taken to the hospital on Thursday after fighting off armed robbers at a gas station, according to police.

Ersie Joyner, the former police chief of Oakland, was placed in the intensive care unit, sources told Fox 2. Police said the victim was in critical but stable condition at the hospital.

"This hits deep, absolutely," said Oakland City Council member Loren Taylor. "Someone who dedicated his life to keeping other people safe, to have this happen to him, where he is the victim of violent crime, it's tragic."

Joyner was pumping gas at a station when a group of robbers attempted to rob him at gunpoint, video from the gas station showed. Joyner drew his gun and shot two of the people, killing one and injuring the other, police said. The robbers returned fire, injuring Joyner. At least two suspects escaped in a black sedan. The one who died was left behind.

While Joyner was identified by the media, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong did not confirm the identity of the victim, but he did say the person was a "retired officer" who is "lawfully able to carry a firearm."



The identity of the alleged robber who died is being withheld until the family is notified.

Joyner was the former head of the police department's Ceasefire program, a data-driven strategy intended to reduce gang and group-related homicides and shootings. After retiring from his position of police chief in 2019, he got into the cannabis industry and now owns a cannabis company. He is married with two children, Fox 2 reported.

The Oakland Police Department did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

