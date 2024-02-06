Retired chancellor, legislator Randy Gardner honored for 33 years of service to Ohio

COLUMBUS — Sen. Theresa Gavarone honored former Chancellor of Higher Education Randy Gardner for his service to the state of Ohio.

The former legislator retired from the Ohio Department of Higher Education Jan. 1.

"For over 30 years as a legislator, Randy earned a reputation as one of the best in our state's history, fighting tirelessly for education, victims of crime, water quality and many other issues," said Gavarone, R-Bowling Green. "He used this background to become an exceptional chancellor in 2019, working hard to help Ohio's next generation succeed. Randy is a mentor and friend who has given so much to move our state forward."

Gavarone was appointed to Gardner’s Senate seat, for which she was also later elected. The 2nd District comprises all or parts of Ottawa, Erie, Lucas, Wood and Fulton counties.

Gardner's career was unusual in that he served multiple, uninterrupted non-consecutive terms in the Ohio House and Senate.

Gardner was appointed to the Ohio House of Representatives at age 26. He served in the House from 1985 to 2000, then served in the Senate from 2001 to 2008, followed by a return to the House, and a return to the Senate from 2013 to 2019

Gardner held multiple leadership roles in both chambers and was a champion for education.

Gavarone referred to him as a coalition builder.

“Randy was in the Senate while I was in the House. We worked together on a number of pieces of legislation and I really learned from him. When I joined the House, Randy was someone that I could call. He really showed me how to get things done and get legislation across the finish line. I really learned by working with Randy, as a team, and it was a lot of fun," Gavarone said.

At the time Gavarone talked about, Gardner was the majority leader in the Senate.

"He brought people together," Gavarone said. "If you look at this district, it's really quite diverse. You've got the agricultural community, but then you've got more Lake Erie shoreline than any other member of the General Assembly. He brought people together to find solutions, that would benefit not only the whole region, and whole district, but the whole state. That's something that is really important to do."

Gardner was appointed in 2019 by Gov. Mike DeWine as chancellor of the Department of Higher Education to oversee the state’s public two-year and four-year institutions and Ohio Technical Centers, and carry out the state's policies on higher education.

In his years as a legislator, he never missed a vote. Even though a lifelong basketball player, he is often referred to as the state legislature’s Cal Ripken, making 10,433 roll call votes.

Gardner attended Bowling Green State University, where he earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He then went on to teach history and civics at Otsego High School. His background as a teacher led to years of work on educational committees.

When seen at his favorite local basketball court, he’s seemingly always available, and highly sought after, for pickup games with players of any age.

