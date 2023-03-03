Retired Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor to be honored with banner at Summit juvenile court

Summit County Juvenile Court will hang a banner this month in honor of retired Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor.

Maureen O'Connor

The court has a tradition of recognizing people who have had a positive impact on Summit County history during Black History and Women’s History Months.

O’Connor, a Summit County native, was a Summit County Common Pleas judge, Summit County prosecutor, and Ohio lieutenant governor. She was elected to the Ohio Supreme Court in 2002.

O’Connor won reelection to the court in 2008 and 2010, and then became the first female chief justice in Ohio history. She retired in 2022.

“Chief Justice O’Connor’s performance on the Ohio Supreme Court was marked by innovation, courage and devotion to justice for all,” Summit County Juvenile Judge Linda Tucci Teodosio said in a news release. “I can’t think of a more deserving person to be recognized.”

O’Connor’s banner, which will be displayed in the first floor of the juvenile court center at 650 Dan St., will be unveiled at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14. Afterward, a reception with refreshments will be held.

