Retired Circleville judge will take Columbus bus terminal case after ex parte phone call

The Ohio Supreme Court has selected a judge to replace Franklin County Environmental Judge Stephanie Mingo who disqualified herself from presiding over a hearing to decide the fate of a bus terminal on Columbus' West Side.

Retired Circleville Municipal Judge Gary Dumm was assigned to the Franklin County Municipal Court's Environmental Division case effective Monday, according to the Supreme Court.

On Monday, Mingo recused herself, noting that briefly discussing the case during an improper phone call from Mayor Andrew Ginther in October would give the impression of a conflict of interest. The call was considered ex parte communication, which courts generally prohibit because they can allow one side of a case to influence the judge without giving the other side a chance to offer a rebuttal.

The case, City of Columbus vs. Wilson 845 LLC, is intended to settle a dispute between the city and two bus companies, Barons Bus and Greyhound.

Columbus officials and residents near the terminal, along North Wilson Road, just south of Interstate 270, say it has caused disruptions, noise, traffic and crime in the area. The bus companies were granted proper zoning and other approvals prior to moving into and remodeling the vacated gas station earlier this year.

