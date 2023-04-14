Retired cop gets sentence in DUI crash that killed Oakdale woman near Jamestown

A judge on Thursday sentenced a retired police officer to 10 years in state prison for a drunk-driving collision that killed Rebekah Gall of Oakdale.

Theodore William Young, 64, was sentenced in Tuolumne County Superior Court nearly 15 months after the accident near Jamestown.

A jury in February found Young guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated but rejected a charge of second-degree murder.

Judge Kevin Seibert imposed the maximum term for manslaughter. He noted that the defendant admitted to drinking several beers on the day of the accident and had a prior conviction for drunk driving.

Gall was a 27-year-old eligibility worker for Tuolumne County Social Services when the head-on collision happened Jan. 18 on Highway 49-108 near Chicken Ranch Road.

Young had a 34-year career in law enforcement, retiring as a sergeant with the Pleasanton Police Department.

