Retired cop shot by wife at DC hotel had molested children at her day care, cops say

An arrest warrant has been issued against a man who was shot by his wife over accusations he was sexually abusing children at the day care she owns, police in Maryland and Washington, D.C. say.

Charges announced on Tuesday, July 26, against 57-year-old James Weems Jr., follow the arrest of his wife, Shanteari Weems. She was charged with assault with intent to kill after police say she shot her husband at the Mandarian Oriental hotel in D.C. on Thursday, July 22.

The 50-year-old wife threatened to shoot herself when confronted by police, and when asked about her husband, she yelled, ‘F*** him — he’s a child molester,” WUSA reported, citing court documents.

She told police she shot her husband after learning he was molesting children at the Lil Kidz Kastle day care, which she owns in Owings Mills, Maryland, according to WBAL.

The husband was found with gunshot wounds inside the hotel, and he was hospitalized, D.C. police say.

The Baltimore County Police Department announced Tuesday that James Weems Jr. faces charges stemming from allegations he “sexually abused at least three children while working at a day care facility.”

Detectives began investigating the abuse allegations earlier this month, police said. Weems, who WRC reported had retired from the Baltimore Police Department in 2008, remains in the hospital.

“Weems is charged with three counts each of sexual abuse involving a minor, third-degree sexual offense, second-degree assault, and fourth-degree sexual offense,” The Baltimore Sun reported. “He also faces a charge of displaying obscene material to a minor.”

The Weems’ have been married for five years, according to The Baltimore Banner. The wife told police she received “multiple messages and phone calls from parents and teachers” about the alleged molestation, the publication reported.

Baltimore police said the day care remains closed as the investigation continues, according to WJLA.

Shanteari Weems has received an outpouring of support, with the hashtag #FreeShanteari being used on Twitter and TikTok.

“She’s placed complaints to the proper authorities before... and her cries for help went unanswered,” Qiana Johnson, of the prison abolitionist group Harriet’s Wildest Dreams, told WUSA.