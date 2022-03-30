Retired cop slashed, spat on during fight on Manhattan subway

A retired city police officer was slashed in the arm during an argument on a downtown Manhattan subway Wednesday, police sources said.

The 47-year-old victim had words with another man as a train entered the Wall Street station on the 2 and 3 line shortly after 4 p.m., cops said.

The suspect spat on the victim, who sources describe as a retired cop, and the two stepped off the train. The assailant then slashed the victim in the right arm and ran off, sources said.

The suspect ran out of the station and headed south, sources said. He remains at large.