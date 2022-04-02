Retired corrections officer speaks of SRJ incident

Apr. 2—A corrections officer who retired from Southern Regional Jail in August said that he witnessed guards beating inmates and that he had warned jail administrators that a prisoner was going to be killed.

Scott Moore, 58, served as a "hearing officer" who made decisions on incidents involving inmates. He likened his role to that of a magistrate for those inside the jail.

In an exclusive interview with The Register-Herald, he said that over last summer, his response to an incident in which four fellow officers beat a Black inmate resulted in administrators reprimanding him, allegedly after an investigation from state jail officials.

Moore said that a state official later told him the reprimand had been a "mistake" and that it had been removed from his file.

On June 25, jurors in Minnesota had sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to serve a 22.5-year sentence for killing George Floyd during an arrest. Chauvin killed Floyd, an unarmed Black man, by pushing his knee into the victim's neck.

The case had captured international attention and sparked a series of protests and calls for racial justice in the U.S. and around the world.

Witnesses had captured the murder on their cell phones. In witness videos, Floyd told Chauvin, "I can't breathe" while Chauvin was killing him.

Shortly after the Chauvin sentencing, Moore said, a Black inmate at Southern Regional was being moved into a cell by two guards.

"I was down in that section when they was trying to move him, but they couldn't see me," said Moore.

Three or four months prior to moving to quarantine, Moore said, the inmate had been in cell B-6, where cellmates had beaten him and damaged his eye.

"He was housed in medical (pod) for a little bit," said Moore.

Not long after Chauvin's sentencing, Moore said, he "heard some ruckus" and looked over to see two guards "tackling and wrestling" the same handcuffed inmate to the ground and "roughing him up."

The following day, Moore said, he was performing his duties as hearing officer. He went to A-1, where inmates who are on "lockdown" are placed for breaking jail rules. In A-1, he saw the inmate whom guards had tackled a day earlier.

According to Moore, the inmate told Moore he had not wanted to go back to B-6 because he had fears for his personal safety, based on the prior beating.

"They should've been aware that he got assaulted in that section and they shouldn't try to force him to go in the section (where) he got beat," Moore noted.

Moore said he made plans to move the prisoner from lockdown to a safer cell later that day.

He returned to his office and, within one hour of making the decision, he said jail staff issued a call for an officer in A-1.

He said he walked to the unit, which took around two minutes. Once there, he witnessed two white officers beating the inmate who had been hit a day earlier.

Moore said he intervened and told the inmate to allow the guards to cuff him so they would "stop beating his ass."

He said the inmate was being beaten and that guards had sprayed pepper spray at him.

Moore recalled that the inmate told the guards, "I can't breathe."

According to Moore, one of the guards replied, "Why do you guys always say that?"

"It struck me as odd," Moore, who is Black, noted. "Is he talking about Black people or ... inmates (generally)?"

Moore said he told the officers they were wrong for the beatings, which had occurred two days in a row.

"I said, 'None of y'all would've wanted to go in that section,'" he recalled. "I said, 'I can't wait to see y'all's report and how y'all justify what you did.'"

Moore said he reported the incident to the assistant superintendent and the superintendent.

"I saw these officers doing something wrong," he insisted.

After he reported his concerns about the incident, supervisors and other guards treated him coolly and did not associate with him, he said. Their behavior prompted him to review the guards' reports of the incidents, and he saw that he had been accused of "aiding the inmate."

According to Moore, he notified Charleston officials of the alleged beating, after reading the reports.

He said he later was called into a meeting with a lieutenant and two majors and that he was informed by the superintendent that a state investigator from Charleston had visited the jail and determined that Moore had "interfered with officers doing their duty."

The "reprimand" was the first in his career, according to Moore.

After he was reprimanded, Moore said, he began to pull reports of past incidents that involved inmate reports of beatings.

Many appeared to be "carbon copies" when describing a reason for striking a prisoner, he said.

"It said, 'The inmate made an aggressive move, the inmate made an aggressive move,'" reported Moore.

He said that he was treated differently by staff after the reprimand.

In order to keep his retirement intact, he said, he retired.

Moore reported that he had asked to do an exit interview when he left, in order to report his concerns about officers' treatment of prisoners.

"I wanted to have it documented for a couple officers, in particular, in case they became police officers somewhere, because I know what they're capable of doing," Moore said. "If someone ended up dying, I wanted to have it noted."

Moore said that he had witnessed and investigated reports of guards beating prisoners for reasons and in ways that violated the human rights of the prisoners.

In one case, he said, an African national was arrested and brought to the jail for allegedly walking on the interstate in Mercer County. The man was wearing a covering on his head.

Moore said he saw two white officers enter the cell and order the man to remove the "do-rag," even though jail policy permits prisoners to cover their heads while in their cells.

One of the guards kicked the man in his privates, Moore said.

Moore said that, while it seemed that guards "looked for reasons" to target Black prisoners, they also beat white prisoners.

Moore alleged that he once witnessed guards beating a white prisoner to the point of death.

"The white inmate was beaten so bad, I thought he was going to die," Moore said. "I called up there twice to check on him, to make sure he was doing OK."

Moore said the prisoner was in A-1 and that he punched a guard who had not provoked him. The prisoner had punched other guards in prior incidents, he said.

Moore said he and the assaulted officer followed the inmate into his cell. The other officer sprayed pepper spray at the prisoner, who used his foam sleeping pad as a shield.

Moore said he gave two blows to the prisoner, as he had been trained. There were no cameras in the section of the jail, he added.

"Once he stopped, I stopped," reported Moore. "The officer he punched drew back and was gong to punch him again.

"I said, 'No, he's had enough. Call for some officers,'" added Moore. "The guy still wasn't putting up a fight, so there was no need to physically abuse him."

He said seven or eight officers crowded into the cell and began beating the man.

Moore left the cell, he said, and talked to a nearby female officer, who also was present but was not in the cell.

"All you heard was a fist punching flesh," he said. "I heard fists hitting flesh.

"All you hear is punches."

An officer ran back with a "restraining chair" and placed the inmate in it, Moore said.

"His face was swollen and blue; blood was coming from his mouth," he reported. "I can't believe what I just witnessed. That was my first time actually seeing someone get really beat. I usually come at the end of it.

"When I get home, that started preying on my mind. I'm not raised like that," said Moore.

He called the jail twice to check on the inmate. The inmate lay quietly without moving for several hours and then got up to shower, according to guards on duty, Moore said.

He said that he considered, if the man had died, that he would've likely been included on the list of guards who had responded to the incident.

Moore said that prisoners made reports that guards used the medical waiting room, where there were no cameras, to beat prisoners.

Moore said he investigated one prisoner's report of being handcuffed, forced to the medical waiting room, and then beaten by several guards.

Surveillance video, according to Moore, showed the officers taking the handcuffed prisoner into the medical pod, as the prisoner had reported.

He said that it is also common for male guards to take male prisoners into the showers, where there are no cameras, and physically assault them.

He said that, some time after his reprimand from higher-ups, he saw officers in a shower "pounding on this young guy" but did not formally report it for fear of getting another reprimand. He wrote a confidential report, however.

The prisoner reported that he thought the guards had beaten him for "jamming a door," which is not a legal reason for a guard to use force.

Moore said that the alleged beatings of prisoners have increased and that the culture of the jail has changed in recent years. One guard who is still employed routinely beats prisoners, he alleged.

He said that guards who enter the jail with good intentions are often forced to find ways to rationalize behavior that is generally recognized as human rights and civil rights violations.

On March 1, 37-year-old Quantez Burks died at the jail while reportedly in an altercation with a guard, prompting a state investigation.

Moore said that, when he learned of Burks' death, he called a member of the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority.

"I called him after (Burks) died and left a message," said Moore. "I told these guys it was going to happen. I made a report.

"He called me that day or the day after," he added. "He said he wanted to personally come down and apologize to me and tell me I shouldn't have got a reprimand, and he was going to take it off, like it never happened."

Jail officials, including the superintendent, were not immediately available for comment on Friday evening.

Gov. Jim Justice issued a statement to The Register-Herald on Friday.

"I have directed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy, who oversees our Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, to immediately open a complete investigation into these allegations and report back to me as soon as possible," Justice's statement read. "I believe that our Corrections employees are absolute professionals, who are tasked with a really tough job and, in the face of those duties, do tremendous work.

"But these are serious allegations. So we need to get to the bottom of what's really happening."