Retired and current Hawaii police sergeants accused of sexual assault

Sep. 20—A retired Honolulu police sergeant and a Maui police sergeant have been arrested in connection with separate sex assault investigations.

Justin Mauliola, 35, of Wailuku, a 13-year veteran of the Maui Police Department, was arrested Monday for first-degree sexual assault, according to a department news release. Mauliola was placed on administrative leave, his police powers suspended, and his credentials and firearm have been temporarily confiscated.

MPD did not disclose any other details about Mauliola's arrest. First-degree sexual assault is a Class A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Also Monday, Fredrick Patrick Apo, 62, was charged with continuous sexual assault of a 13-year-old child who lived with him, according to police booking records.

Apo was arrested Friday afternoon at his home in Kapolei. He was charged with continuous sexual assault of a minor under the age of 14 and is being held in lieu of $250, 000 bail. The charge is also a Class A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Apo served as an HPD officer for 25 years, retiring from HPD as a sergeant in December 2019.

According to court documents, between about March 1, 2021, through Sept. 1, Apo allegedly sexually assaulted the teen in his home.

Last week the child's parent was granted a petition for a temporary restraining order against Apo. In the petition, Apo is accused of exhibiting "manipulative, coercive and threatening " behavior.