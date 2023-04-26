Retired Dayton police sergeant faces child pornography charges

Apr. 25—A retired Dayton police sergeant who later worked as a special deputy in Brown County and as an investigator for the Ohio Lottery Commission is facing child pornography-related charges.

Dennis K. Chaney, 70, of Georgetown was arraigned Tuesday in Brown County Common Pleas Court for five counts each of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and pandering obscenity involving a minor following his Friday indictment by a county grand jury.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office received a tip on Dec. 19, 2022, that Chaney reportedly "had transferred images and videos consistent with possible child pornography," which led to several months of investigating, according to a statement from Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis.

Chaney recently resigned from the Ohio Lottery Commission and worked as a special deputy with the sheriff's office in Brown County from September 2011 through December 2013.

Before that, he had a 36-year career with the Dayton Police Department beginning in 1973 until his retirement as a sergeant in 2009, according to Chaney's LinkedIn social media account.

Dayton police spokesman James Rider confirmed Chaney retired in January 2009.

Chaney, who was arrested Monday, is no longer in custody. His bond was set at $50,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with minors if he posted bond, according to WCPO, which is a content provider for Cox First Media.