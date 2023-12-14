Retired Dayton Police Sergeant in jail after pleading guilty to child porn charges

A retired Dayton Police sergeant is now in jail after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Trial date set for retired Dayton Police Sergeant indicted on child porn charges

Dennis Chaney, 70, was sentenced to four to five years in jail by a Brown County common pleas judge earlier this month, according to online court documents.

He pled guilty to two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Retired Dayton Police Sergeant arrested on child porn charges

News Center 7 previously reported that Chaney was indicted in April after a months-long investigation into a tip that he had transferred images and videos that could be child pornography.

Chaney worked at Dayton Police from 1973 to 2009. After that, he worked at the Brown County Sheriff’s Office as a Special Deputy and then at the Ohio Lottery Commission.

Court documents state that the alleged crimes happened from November 2017 to November 2022.