Retired Dayton Police Sergeant arrested on child porn charges

A retired Dayton Police Sergeant has been arrested on charges relating to possessing child pornography, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said it received a tip in December that 70-year-old Dennis Chaney had transferred images and videos that the could possibly be child pornography.

“After several months of investigating, deputies developed enough probable cause to take the case to Grand Jury,” the sheriff’s office said.

Chaney was indicted on five counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor. On April 24, he was arrested on the indictments.

Chaney had also been a Special Deputy with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office from September 2011 through December 2013. He recently resigned from the Ohio Lottery Commission, the sheriff’s office said.

He was arraigned Tuesday afternoon and given a $50,000 bond and an order to have no contact with minors if he does post bond, our news partners at WCPO reported.

