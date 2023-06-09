Retired Deputy Police Chief Michael Kirby remembered as valued member of law enforcement

Jun. 8—GRAND FORKS — In a profession that faces a great deal of conflict, Michael Theodore Kirby, retired Grand Forks deputy police chief, found a way to get along with everybody.

Kirby, 68, died "surrounded in love by his family" in Mankato, Minnesota, according to his obituary. He died on May 29 following a fight with leukemia.

"It's just a great loss," said Bob Rost, former Grand Forks County Sheriff. "I mean, I was so surprised when I (heard) what happened."

Kirby and Rost never worked at the same agency, but collaborated as fellow law enforcement members. Kirby was "such a nice guy," Rost said.

"As far as professionalism goes, you won't find a person that's more professional than he was," he said. "And (he) got along with everybody. I don't know anybody who did not get along with him."

Kirby earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice at UND and a master's degree in management from the University of Mary in Bismarck. He was also a graduate of the FBI National Academy and Northwestern's School of Police Staff and Command.

Kirby joined the UND Police Department in 1981 and, the following year, was hired at the Grand Forks Police Department. He stayed with the GFPD until retiring in 2015.

"(Deputy Chief) Kirby was a valued member of the community and our department," GFPD Lt. Andrew Stein wrote in a message to the Herald. "Our heartfelt sympathies are extended to his family."

During his time at the GFPD, Kirby played many roles: field training officer, sergeant in uniform patrol, sergeant in the professional standards office, lieutenant in uniform patrol, captain in charge of the operations division, captain in charge of the administrative division and interim chief of police.

"He was a very intelligent person," Rost said. "Very police smart and very articulate. I mean, he would tell you in detail what he needed, or what he wanted to do."

Kirby also served in the military. He was on active duty as a law enforcement specialist for the United States Air Force from 1974 to 1981. He joined the reserves in 1983, serving there until his military retirement in 2002.

Kirby met his wife, Deb, while they were both stationed at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida. The couple were married for 48 years and had two sons, George and Greg.