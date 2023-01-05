Retired detectives look at cold cases to find fresh leads

A team of retired investigators in Statesville has started a new effort to look at unsolved cases.

They will review reports and evidence connected to cases while looking for fresh leads.

The first case the detectives are tackling is the homicide of Ethel Weaver on Jan. 3, 1992.

She was found stabbed to death in her bedroom at her home on Bond Street.

There were no signs of forced entry, and a suspect has not been identified.

If you have any information, call the Statesville Police Department.

