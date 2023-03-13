Retired FBI agent announces candidacy for Hall sheriff

Mar. 13—A retired FBI agent has filed to run for Hall County sheriff.

Jimmy H. Hammock, Jr., 60, filed his declaration of intent with the Hall County elections office to run as a Republican.

Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch was first elected as sheriff in 2012 and would be up for reelection in 2024.

Hammock moved to Hall County in 2013 when he was promoted to supervisory special agent in the Atlanta division of the FBI. He retired in 2018.

Hammock said he had a host of reasons for running for sheriff including the death of Sheriff's Office Deputy Blane Dixon, who was fatally shot in the line of duty in 2019.

He also said he took part in teaching a class in Hall and Gwinnett regarding law enforcement safety and survival.

"I was just rather upset that Hall County didn't have any representation," Hammock told The Times.

Hammock has been married to his wife, Caryl, for 32 years and has three grown children.

He said he wants to have "a positive impact on the Sheriff's Office and the community through reforms and community based policing."

In 2016, Couch initially only faced opposition in the primary from one man, Jeff Sosebee.

However, Sosebee was taken off the ballot after a challenge to the Hall County board of elections.

Candidates are required to be fingerprinted before the Hall County Probate Court judge to check criminal records, but Sosebee's fingerprinting was done at the Gainesville Police Department.

Following an hourlong hearing, Sosebee asked to be taken off the ballet, leading Couch to run unopposed.

In 2020, Couch, 60, faced three opponents in the primary but ultimately took home 73.15% of the vote.