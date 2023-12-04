Retired female troopers file discrimination lawsuit against NJ State Police, report says

Three retired and one active female New Jersey State trooper filed a lawsuit against the New Jersey State Police department, accusing them of maintaining a gender bias that commonly prevents women from being promoted, according to a New York Times investigation.

Dawn Curran, 53, Wanda Stojanov, 53, and Rebecca Hotchkin, 56, all retired over the last year after decades of work with the department. According to The New York Time's Tracey Tully, "the women's suit asserts broad, yearslong claims of a hostile work environment and a culture dominated by straight white men with unfettered power to promote their friends."

Hotchkin, who retired as a lieutenant said, "In the back of your mind, you keep saying, 'All right, they'll do the right thing next time,' or you know, 'I'll get the next promotion.' And you just wait and wait and it never happens,'" The Times reported.

The State Police Department has faced similar suits in the past with claims of discrimination made by other women as well as gay, Black, and Latino officers.

State police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit has caught the attention of the U.S. Justice Department which sent federal officials to Camden in September where they met with U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger, former state troopers, civil rights leaders, and lawyers. They are reportedly investigating the claims.

"We are never going to stop the cycle if we don't speak up," said former Major Stojanov.

Last year the department employed 174 female police officers. This is only 5.6% of the department's total 3,117 troopers.

