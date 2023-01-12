Retired fire chief arrested on child porn charges after tip leads cops to PA home

A “cybertip” led police to a retired fire chief’s home in Pennsylvania where they uncovered a collection of child pornography, investigators said.

Pennsylvania State Police searched the home of Frank Svitak, in Plainfield, on Jan. 11, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Svitak had served as fire chief for the Goshen Volunteer Fire Company in New Jersey until his retirement.

Authorities began investigating Svitak after “receiving a cybertip that child pornography was being downloaded,” the release said.

During the search, investigators found 111 photos and videos of child porn on various devices, the release said, and Svitak is facing a charge for each of them — 111 counts.

He was arrested and his bail was set at $25,000, according to investigators. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19.

Alert neighbor’s quick thinking leads to human trafficking arrest, Arizona cops say

Man ‘moaned’ in pleasure while rubbing pregnant woman’s belly at Walmart, IL cops say

OB-GYN paid patient after sex in hotel room, examined others while drunk, lawsuits say