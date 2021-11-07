Retired firefighter, 77, kills man who tried to rob him at gunpoint, Chicago cops say

A 77-year-old ex-firefighter shot and killed a man accused of trying to rob him at gunpoint, Chicago police told news outlets.

The shooting happened in broad daylight, investigators told WFLD, around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 6.

The accused robber drove up to the man’s southside home while he was in the garage, got out of a car and demanded belongings at gunpoint, WGN reported.

The 77-year-old, a retired firefighter, pulled out a gun and opened fire, hitting the gunman in the head and chest, WMAQ reported. He died at the scene, according to investigators.

Police have not shared the identity of the man killed.

The retired firefighter was not injured, outlets reported. He had a valid permit to carry a concealed firearm.

