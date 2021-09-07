Retired flight attendant honoring the fallen 20 years after 9/11

Retired flight attendant Paulie Veneto is walking all the way from Boston to New York City – while pushing an airline beverage cart – to honor his fallen colleagues, who died 20 years ago on 9/11. Veneto spoke with The Uplift during his more than 200-mile journey to One World Trade Center.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Texas city to offer Samsung large property tax breaks to build $17 billion chip plant

    Taylor is competing with Austin, Texas to land the plant which is expected to create about 1,800 new jobs. Samsung has also said it is looking at other potential sites in Arizona and New York. A proposed resolution posted on the city's website shows that for the land Samsung will use, it is set to be offered a grant equivalent to 92.5% of assessed property tax for 10 years, 90% for the following 10 years and then 85% in the 10 years after that.

  • Driver dies after being ejected from car in crash on Midlands road, SC cops say

    The driver was taken to a hospital in Richland County and later died, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

  • A Kyoto-themed shopping street in China was forced to shut down after social media users accused it of being a form of 'Japanese occupation' and 'cultural invasion'

    The street is part of a Japanese-themed town located outside the city of Dalian that cost locals nearly $1 billion to build.

  • Airfare is set to drop this fall and airlines have already started testing cheap pricing on expensive routes

    Airlines are already dropping fares on normally expensive routes New York-Los Angeles for $113 round-trip and Los Angeles-Maui, Hawaii for $168.

  • Venice prepares to charge tourists, require booking

    From a control room inside the police headquarters in Venice, Big Brother is watching you. Now, a month after cruise ships were banned from the lagoon https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/exclusive-italy-legislate-keep-liners-out-venice-lagoon-sources-2021-07-13, city authorities are preparing to demand that tourists pre-book their visit on an app and charge day-trippers between 3 and 10 euros to enter, depending on the time of the year. Venice mayor Luigi Brugnaro says his aim is make tourism more sustainable in a city visited by 25 million people a year.

  • 7 Best Amtrak Travel Packages for Visiting Coastal Cities and National Parks

    These train itineraries—some of which bundle hotel stays and sightseeing tours—meander through the likes of Seattle, the Grand Canyon, and Yellowstone.

  • Kendall Jenner and Boyfriend Devin Booker Take a Sunset Stroll in Italy

    Kendall Jenner and NBA boyfriend Devin Booker celebrated their one-year dating anniversary in June

  • COVID Isn’t the Only Reason Travel Will Never Be the Same

    Winston RossTucked into a dramatic cape on the central Oregon coast, the Heceta Head Lighthouse Bed & Breakfast has for a quarter-century lured travelers to a setting rich with history and a nourishing eight-course meal each morning. Of late, the lighthouse has become a beacon away from a burning West.At a mid-July gathering at the breakfast table, strangers from New Jersey, Philadelphia, Texas, Missouri and Seattle dined on fresh-baked bagels and salmon lox, masticating on a smoky new world. Th

  • Meet the U.S. Tourists Who Only Travel by Train

    For these frequent travelers, a rail journey tops any other mode of transport.

  • I tried one of Instagram's hottest travel trends. While I didn't get a great picture, I regret nothing.

    For years, Insider's author spotted clear kayaks on her Instagram feed. But when she signed up for the experience, it wasn't what she expected.

  • Girl, 6, dies on mine drop ride at Colorado amusement park

    An investigation is underway after a 6-year-old girl on vacation with her family died at an amusement park in the western Colorado town of Glenwood Springs. Few details have been released, but Suzanne Emery with the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park says “an incident” occurred Sunday evening on the Haunted Mine Drop ride that caused the death. The Post Independent reports the park will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

  • Venice prepares to charge tourists for entry

    St. Mark's Square and the Rialto Bridge.Iconic sights of Venice that attract thousands of tourists every day.From a control room inside the city's police headquarters, they're being watched.To combat over-tourism, officials are tracking every person.Using CCTV, optical sensors and mobile phone SIM cards, they can tell residents from visitors, Italians from foreigners.They know where people are coming from and where they are heading.A month after cruise ships were banned from Venice, city authorities are preparing to ask visitors to pre-book.And charge day-trippers between 3 and 10 euros to enter.City Director General Marco Bettini says there's no alternative:"I cannot guarantee a suitable visit to the city if we don't know how many people are coming to Venice and Venice, it's an island and is one of the cities that first, in the world I think, can prove that there is a physical limitation on the number of people that can be in the city at the same time."Authorities have yet to decide how many people is too many.The new rules are expected to come into force sometime between next summer and 2023.Some Venetian businesses worry about the impact on their sales.Tourists appear divided:"I know so that there are some inhabitants of Venice who complain because there are too many people visiting the city but I think that the city lives also thanks to the tourists so maybe there are a little bit too many people sometimes but they should definitely find another way.""I can understand it because the city is very overcrowded and it will probably be a lot nicer for the citizens of Venice."One recent weekend, there were around 148,000 people in the historic centre of Venice. That's before the full return of tourists from the U.S. and Asia.

  • East Coasters: Fly Roundtrip to Puerto Rico for Just $103 With Flexible Dates

    After the deluge on the East Coast, a trip to a sunny beach destination with no passport required and for only around $100 — and nonstop– may be just what everyone needs this month –or next month, if you need more time to pack your bags. A roundtrip deal to Puerto Rico (from EWR) was …

  • Travel to an ‘Art Deco Dream Come to Life’

    Humberto CantuFancy hotels come and go all the time in New York City. There are a handful, however, that not only stick around but come to represent something—an era, an ethos, a vibe. Few are as storied as Madison Avenue's The Carlyle—the Art Deco tower that rose to fame in the period after World War II and became a center of glamour in the Kennedy years—a position it has never relinquished.Thus our latest selection for Just Booked (our series on gorgeous travel-related coffee table books) is A

  • Disneyland Announces Key Dates For 2021-2022 Holiday Season

    Disneyland released its 2021 holiday schedule last week as the dog days of summer roll into into magic of the holiday season. Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park will kick off their holiday season on November 12 and extend into the new year through January 9. This will mark the first return of the holiday […]

  • Shark tourism grows on Cape Cod, 3 years after attacks

    Michael Simard crouches low and points a finger in the direction of the roughly 10-foot (3-meter) predator cruising in the glassy water below. The 48-year-old construction foreman from Cambridge, Massachusetts, glances back at his partner, Penny Antonoglou, who dutifully pulls out her smartphone while he holds the pose. “It’s awe-inspiring, really,” Simard said after the tour, where they spotted at least six great whites.

  • Labor Day luggage sale: Save up to 65 percent on the go-to carry-ons for pilots and flight attendants — only at Amazon!

    These Travelpro suitcases charge your phone — and the discounts will have you flying high.

  • Israel is set to reopen its borders to tourism in 2 weeks despite a resurgence in COVID-19 cases

    Incoming visitors will need to be fully vaccinated within the last six months, or have a booster shot, and provide a negative PCR test.

  • Dave Ward's Houston: Soar through history at the Lone Star Flight Museum

    As part of the exhibit, an 11-foot section of a World Trade Center I-Beam will be on display.

  • How Pullman Porters Influenced a Generation of Black Train Travelers

    Aside from assisting passengers, these train workers did everything from disseminating Black newspapers to training young employees.