Retired GBI profiler recalls tragic case that created Georgia’s Amber Alert system, 25 years later

It’s been 25 years since the murder that started “Levi’s Call,” the Georgia alert that helps save missing children.

The murder of Levi Frady, who disappeared in Forsyth County, is still unsolved.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill talked to retired Georgia Bureau of Investigation profiler John Lang, who assisted with the case. Spruill asked him what he remembers about that case and his involvement.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lang said, “I just remember it was one of the most troubling investigations in that time.”

That’s how retired GBI profiler John Lang remembers the disappearance of Frady. The GBI said Frady disappeared Oct. 22, 1997 on Little Mill Road in Forsyth County.

His body was found the next day in the Dawson Forest Wildlife Management Area in Dawson County.

Lang said about the unsolved case, “It’s hard to believe but either, the person is deceased, who was involved with it, or he had, he or she, but I believe it was a he and those who had involvement with it, is still intimidated by that person,” said Lang.

TRENDING STORIES:

Lang was involved with the case at the time. “I went out there with the investigators, and went to the scenes and rode around the area,” he said.

Since this case, the “Levi’s Call” system was started in Frady’s memory. It is often called Georgia’s “Amber Alert.”

It’s an investigative tool that can be activated only by law enforcement agencies, through a request to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. It informs the surrounding areas that a child is missing. “The Levi’s Call, or Levi’s Program, is very beneficial,” said Lang.

Story continues

Over the years, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation released sketches of what the suspect in the case may look like.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill asked Lang if he believes this case will ever be solved.

Lang answered, “I think it can. I think it can be. The right person has to come forward.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: