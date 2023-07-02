Retired history professor: Trump indictment makes unusual dilemma for next election cycle

Nadine Seiler shouts and holds a sign reading "Trump Indicted" while standing outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. Courthouse on June 13 in Miami. Former President Donald Trump faces charges that he illegally retained national security documents after leaving office.

In an unprecedented development, a former president of the United States is indicted for criminal behavior related to his post-presidential activities. Even more interesting, the indicted former president is the leading opponent for the incumbent as the new election cycle approaches. What’s a democracy to do?

Facts are stubborn, and the Department of Justice seems to have gathered a stunning collection of evidence against former President Donald Trump. When Trump refused to comply with a subpoena to surrender all the documents in his possession that carried a “classified” marking, the DOJ served a search warrant for his home and office.

The warrant was issued after numerous boxes of property had already been turned over, but the National Archives and the Justice Department suspected (rightly) that Trump still retained many more items. These items were discovered during the subsequent search. As of this writing, there could be other items not yet discovered that the former president possessed.

Other evidence made known so far is testimony from one of Trump’s attorneys that demonstrates the former president’s intent to keep the documents, even hiding them at his home in Mar-a-Lago. Security video from the home shows various people moving boxes of documents from place to place on the property, seemingly in response to a scheduled visit from Justice Department personnel.

Trump apparently instructed a trusted aide to assist in moving boxes of material after the Justice Department had been invited to inspect the premises and reclaim the items. Even his own attorney believed that he was providing all requested documents that the National Archives claimed to be in Trump’s possession. Trump’s attorney signed a notification asserting that all classified documents had been included in the latest search.

As we now know, according to the indictment, many boxes of documents had intentionally been moved to a different location in the Mar-a-Lago complex. The personal assistant who moved them has also been indicted, along with the former president, for mishandling classified documents and obstruction of justice. If convicted, he could face serious prison time, as could Trump.

Claims of political persecution have arisen throughout the world of politics. The number of times “What about …?” has been written and said is beyond calculating. The stubborn facts, again, make these other charges pale in comparison to the misdeeds attributed to the former president and his fellow conspirator.

Let’s put aside, for a moment, the “what abouts” and concentrate on the country’s dilemma. Imagine that Trump cannot mount a reasonable defense and he is convicted. What’s next?

Around the world, this situation might indeed appear that the United States is becoming like so many petty dictatorships that punish political foes with prison, excommunication or even death. While we have never endured such a crisis, we must find a way to deal with it. The solution must maintain our image as a democratic country while still punishing the guilty for potentially devastating crimes against the people of the United States.

Sending a former president to prison for anything less than murdering a person on Fifth Avenue is not the answer. Pardoning him along the way before any trial is also not the answer (he would simply claim victory and continue with his destructive behavior). I say convict him if he is found guilty and assign probation, as well as community service. It is doubtful that a convicted felon would ever be elected again, but it would remain his right to run for office.

One more thing: Prohibit him from entering any golf course in the country as a condition of his probation.

Jim Kavanagh, Jacksonville

