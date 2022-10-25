Retired Honolulu police officer pleads not guilty to sex assault of minor

Oct. 25—A 62-year-old retired Honolulu police officer was arraigned this morning in Circuit Court on three charges of sexual assault of a minor.

Frederick Patrick Apo pleaded not guilty.

The court set trial for Dec. 26 before Judge Kevin Souza.

Apo was indicted by an Oahu grand jury on Oct. 17 on one count of continual sexual assault of a minor under the age of 14, a Class A felony, and two counts of third-degree sexual assault.

The crimes allegedly occurred Aug. 3, 2021, to Sept. 1 in Apo's Kapolei house and involved a child living in his home, the indictment says.

Circuit Judge Christine Kuriyama confirmed his bail at $250, 000. He was released on a bail bond posted Sept. 17.

She reminded the retired police officer that the firearms provision is invoked.

Police arrested Apo on Sept. 16 at his Kaupea Street home.

Apo retired Dec. 30, 2019, from the Honolulu Police Department after 25 years on the force.

Police booking records show the victim was a 13-year-old girl.

Court documents show that when confronted by the teen's family, he denied assaulting her.

The court granted on Sept. 14 a temporary restraining order against Apo.

The girl's parent filed the petition, accusing him of exhibiting "manipulative, coercive and threatening " behavior.