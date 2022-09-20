Retired Honolulu police sergeant charged with sexual assault of teen

Sep. 20—A retired Honolulu police sergeant with 25 years of experience on the force was arrested Friday and charged with continuous sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl, according to police booking records.

Fredrick Patrick Apo, 62, was arrested at 2 :20 p.m. Friday at his home on Kaupea Street in Kapolei. He was charged today with continuous sexual assault of a minor under the age of fourteen years and is being held in lieu of $250, 000 bail.

The charge is a class "A " felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Apo retired from HPD as a sergeant on Dec. 30, 2019. He started serving in the department in 1994.

Between about March 1, 2021, through Sept. 1, Apo sexually assaulted the girl in his home, according to court documents. Apo would ask the teen to massage him before turning over the key to the mailbox, according to the criminal complaint filed in state court.

When confronted by the teenager's family, Apo denied assaulting the child.

On Sept. 12, the child told the principal of the middle school the teen attends about what Apo allegedly did to her.

The child's parent was granted a petition on Sept. 14 for a temporary restraining order against Apo.

In the petition, Apo is accused of exhibiting "manipulative, coercive and threatening " behavior. Apo is a "retired Honolulu police officer with access to firearms, " that he keeps locked in a safe in the garage of his home in Kapolei. "There are many instances of abuse while residing with the respondent (Apo ), " the petition alleged.

Correction : An earlier version of this story gave the wrong gender for the victim of the alleged crimes.