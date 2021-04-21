Retired Indiana Township Air Force Colonel, Allegheny County Public Defender, Barry Wingard seeking Sharpsburg District Judge position

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tawnya Panizzi, The Tribune-Review, Greensburg
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Apr. 21—Lower Valley Magisterial District Justice candidate Barry Wingard is running his campaign by doing what he called "something really outrageous."

"I'm going to talk about the issues in our community that matter," said Wingard, an Indiana Township resident who is among five candidates seeking the six-year post that serves the Fox Chapel Area School District municipalities.

"I'm not going to recite irrelevant details of my resume or highlight endorsements from special interest groups."

Wingard, an attorney assigned to Veterans and Mental Health courts at the Allegheny County Public Defender's Office, said he won't seek endorsements from politicians, political parties or special interests.

"The only endorsement that I am seeking is from the people of our community," he said. "We are all Americans, and we can accomplish so much together if we are united and not divided."

The Sharpsburg District Justice office most recently was held by Elissa Lang, who retired last year. Senior judges have been filling the interim role on a rotating basis.

The office along Main Street hears cases that include small claims, traffic violations and some felonies.

Judges are elected for six-year terms.

Wingard, a practicing attorney for 25 years, has specialized in criminal litigation in the Public Defender's Office for the past two decades. He has represented clients in every magisterial district court in Allegheny County, Wingard said.

"I have extensive experience in pretrial, adult trial, juvenile court, domestic violence court, ARD, Phoenix court, mental health and Veterans court," he said.

"I've spent years representing indigent clients who could not otherwise afford an attorney. This experience has helped me to identify the most pressing issues in our community at the magisterial district level and to develop a plan to address them."

As one of the primary responsibilities of the magistrate is to hear criminal cases, Wingard said his experience in criminal law makes him uniquely qualified to evaluate the evidence and make critical decisions in cases brought before the local court.

"When magistrate judges lack real experience, we as a community are less safe and there is a greater likelihood of individuals being wrongly prosecuted," he said. "I have the qualifications and knowledge to evaluate each case individually. I will not apply a one-size-fits-all approach."

Wingard said his experience is important when assessing the issue of bail.

"I will not needlessly assign cash bond, because I know the consequences that individuals face with pretrial detention," he said. "It is the responsibility of the Magisterial District Justice to make individualized assessments of each person before them, and I take that responsibility seriously. I understand that there are many ways to secure someone's appearance for court, without having to incarcerate them pretrial."

Wingard, a graduate of Pittsburgh Public Schools, enlisted in the Army Infantry just after he turned 17 with the goal of a college education and successful career.

"For the next four years I traveled the world, assigned to protect American interests," he said. "I was ordered to the 101st Airborne Division, and then to the First Armored Division in West Germany during the height of the Cold War."

He used the G.I. Bill to attend Penn State, where he earned a bachelor's degree and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army. Wingard attended law school and became a Judge Advocate General. He later transferred to the U.S. Air Force.

During his military service, he was deployed to Bosnia and served as a war crimes investigator for the Bosnian genocide; Kosovo as a part of Operation Allied Force; Baghdad, where he prosecuted war crimes against American forces in the Central Criminal Court of Iraq; and Guantanamo Bay, where he was ordered to defend people against government claims that ultimately led to the release of all of his clients due to poor investigations and lack of evidence.

Wingard achieved the rank of colonel and retired after 30 years of service.

"As the only candidate running with 25 years of full-time experience in criminal law, I am very excited to bring my ideas to the office of our local magistrate," he said. "I strongly believe that experience matters and that it is a mistake to assume that anyone can fill this vital position.

"The nuances of the criminal justice system, and the issues facing the people that I meet every day, are not just something that you can learn from a book."

If elected, Wingard said he will work to keep the streets and neighborhoods safe, address the mental health crisis, assist veterans, save taxpayer dollars and bring unity to the Lower Valley.

"I will work full-time and will offer weekend and evening hours because regular office hours are not always convenient for those of us who work a regular work week," he said.

Wingard said he plans to address the mental health crisis rocking every part of the region.

"In the wake of the covid-19 pandemic, rates of anxiety, depression, addiction and suicide have skyrocketed," he said. "The social and emotional impact has been substantial. I specialize in and currently represent every client in Mental Health Court in Allegheny County. I understand the interventions that are available, to whom they are available, and their probability of success. Often, the time it takes to identify a mental health issue in the court system is a problem that can have devastating consequences if left undiscovered. I will have county mental health agencies in my courtroom to identify and facilitate treatment promptly. For more serious cases, I will flag those for alternative disposition in Mental Health Court."

As a veteran, Wingard said he understands the unique challenges and mental health issues that occur from military service. He believes he is best qualified to assist veterans that appear before the magistrate and said he will ensure their needs are met and if possible diverted away from the criminal courts.

Also on his to-do list is addressing wasted taxpayer dollars.

"As cases advance through the courts, substantial costs start to accrue," he said. "When judges have limited and narrow experience, their decisions result in wasted time and money at the cost of taxpayer and court resources.

"Many minor offenses that could and should be resolved at the local level are often sent to the higher court. My extensive experience as a defense attorney and prosecutor gives me the unique ability to identify cases that are appropriate to proceed to the Common Pleas Court, and those that are able to be handled locally. Ultimately, this results in a more efficient and more equitable judicial system at the local level."

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 724-226-7726, tpanizzi@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Recommended Stories

  • Judge orders Los Angeles to shelter all homeless Skid Row residents

    Judge lambasts worsening crisis amid ‘rhetoric, promises and plans’ and requires housing within 180 days The federal judge behind the order, David O Carter, is overseeing a broad lawsuit about the region’s homelessness crisis. Photograph: Frederic J Brown/AFP/Getty Images A federal judge overseeing a sweeping lawsuit about homelessness in Los Angeles ordered the city and county to find shelter for all unhoused residents of Skid Row within 180 days. In a fiery 110-page order, Judge David O Carter on Tuesday condemned Los Angeles officials’ inability to address the rise in homelessness in the region. “All of the rhetoric, promises, plans, and budgeting cannot obscure the shameful reality of this crisis – that year after year, there are more homeless Angelenos, and year after year, more homeless Angelenos die on the streets,” Carter wrote in granting a preliminary injunction sought by the plaintiffs last week. Carter ordered the city and county to find shelter for all women and children on Skid Row within 90 days, and every homeless person in the downtown area must have a place to stay by mid-October. In addition, Carter mandated the city auditor examine all public money spent in recent years to combat homelessness, including funds from a 2016 bond measure approved by voters to create 10,000 housing units over a decade. That project has been slow to ramp up. Carter’s filing was made a day after the Los Angeles mayor, Eric Garcetti, vowed to spend nearly $1bn in the coming year to get people off the streets. Carter on Tuesday ordered “that $1bn, as represented by Mayor Garcetti, will be placed in escrow” with a spending plan “accounted for and reported to the Court within seven days”. As of January 2020, there were more than 66,400 homeless people in Los Angeles county, with 41,000 within LA city limits. While the homeless population was once largely confined to the Skid Row neighborhood in downtown, rows of tents, cardboard shelters, battered RVs and makeshift plywood structures are now familiar sights throughout the nation’s second-most populous city. Skip Miller, an attorney representing LA county, said the judge’s order “goes well beyond” what the plaintiffs asked for in their preliminary injunction. “We’re now evaluating our options, including the possibility of an appeal,” Miller said, adding that the county had spent millions on “proven strategies that have produced measurable results throughout the region, not just on Skid Row”. Garcetti said he had been briefed on the lengthy ruling but had not yet read it. He told reporters at city hall that he and the judge shared a sense of urgency, but the mayor warned that the city could not tolerate delays in the proposed record investment in housing, services and treatment for the homeless. While he declined to comment on the judge’s intentions, Garcetti said: “Putting a billion dollars in escrow that doesn’t exist doesn’t seem possible,” emphasizing that it was up to city council to review and enact his proposal. The mayor also raised doubt about the judge’s timeline under which the city and county would be required to provide shelter to every person on Skid Row by October. “That would be an unprecedented pace not just for Los Angeles but any place that I’ve ever seen with homelessness in America, ” he said. Some experts and activists fear the order could serve as ‘an excuse for police to clear people off sidewalks’. Photograph: Jae C Hong/AP The lawsuit was filed last year by a group of business owners, residents and community leaders called the LA Alliance for Human Rights. It accuses the city and county of failing to comprehensively address the desperation that homeless people face – including hunger, crime, squalor and the coronavirus pandemic. “This order is a vote of no-confidence in the mayor, the city council and county officials,” said Daniel Conway, policy adviser for the alliance. Conway said he was struck by Carter’s grand prose in the court filing, which quoted Abraham Lincoln and traced the history of homelessness back from slavery through decades of redlining, containment, eminent domain, exclusionary zoning and gentrification. “Carter is able to put together a history of racist and discriminatory policies and connect them to the policy failures of today. It shows the culpability of the city and county of LA for decades. Now they have to make it right,” Conway said Tuesday. Gary Blasi, professor emeritus of law at University of California, Los Angeles, agreed that the judge’s order contained “a compelling description in all the ways that public policy has failed poor people and homeless people in particular”. But Blasi said Carter’s order “is not well thought out” and invited confusion about what the judge meant by “shelter”. What was needed was long-term housing, not temporary shelters that “in many cases are inferior to encampments”, Blasi said. “There’s no doubt that in the short run, this will reduce the number of encampments on Skid Row and increase property values,” Blasi said. “But in the long run I fear it could make things worse by serving as an excuse to turn to police to clear people off sidewalks.” Some advocates for unhoused people said they wanted LA officials to focus on permanent housing options, not temporary shelters. “We have grown concerned that politicians are using this litigation to justify investment in emergency shelters instead of housing,” the Legal Aid Foundation of LA and the Los Angeles Community Action Network said in a statement on the ruling. “We all know that shelters won’t solve our housing crisis … We need housing, not handcuffs – even if the handcuffs are preceded by an ‘offer’ of a shelter bed.” The judge’s decision also comes after LA officials and the police department recently faced widespread backlash for evicting a major homeless encampment at the city’s popular Echo Park Lake.

  • This exhausted Black mother weeps for her sons and the sons of my sistas

    Can you imagine being terrified for your son’s life simply because a cop told him to quit playing his viola on a public square? That’s real life.

  • 1 killed, another injured in shooting at Wawa gas station in Pennsylvania

    The shooting occurred at a Wawa gas station in Upper Macungie Township, about 60 miles north of Philadelphia, authorities said. The suspected gunman also died.

  • Chauvin conviction: 2 things to know about jury bias and 2 ways to reduce it

    In Atlanta, Ga., one person's sign reflects the actual verdicts that had just been delivered in the Derek Chauvin trial. Megan Varner/Getty ImagesShortly after the guilty verdicts were revealed in former police officer Derek Chauvin’s trial for murdering George Floyd, legal experts suggested Chauvin will appeal, arguing that his right to a fair trial was threatened by extensive pretrial publicity. Video of Derek Chauvin with his knee on the neck of George Floyd for more than nine minutes was shared around the globe on social media and drew international outrage. The publicity around Floyd’s death will likely underlie any Chauvin appeal. To help place the jury’s unanimous decision on all three charges in context, here are some important facts about juries. Pretrial publicity and other biases High-profile incidents of police killings often result in widespread pretrial publicity about the defendant and victim. The Derek Chauvin case was no exception. I research the prejudicial effects of pretrial publicity and other factors that influence jurors’ decisions. Information that comes out before the trial begins can elicit strong emotional reactions and shape jurors’ judgments of credibility. The police often have the first chance to shape public opinion because they have staff experienced in making statements to the press – and the press is eager to get those statements. Unfortunately – though not uncommonly – early media attention on the death of George Floyd was based on inaccurate police statements that minimized the role of Derek Chauvin. Information provided by the news, including misleading information, can create opinions that are resistant to change. This happens especially when the information aligns with readers’ preexisting beliefs. Furthermore, pretrial publicity that casts either the defendant or the victim in a negative light can lead jurors to interpret ambiguous trial evidence in ways that support the slant of the information that came out before the trial began. A video created by a committee of judges and attorneys to be shown to jurors that aims to highlight and combat the problems presented by unconscious bias. For example, in an experiment, mock jurors were more likely to convict a defendant when they were exposed to anti-defendant pretrial publicity compared with those who did not receive this pretrial information. In contrast, exposure to pro-defendant pretrial publicity decreased the likelihood of mock jurors convicting. The process of jury selection, formally called “voir dire,” does little to eliminate jurors with biases that they are not consciously aware of – known as implicit bias – regardless of whether those biases stem from pretrial information specific to the case or are deeper-seated biases associated with race or gender. To address these implicit bias concerns, several courts across the country have developed safeguards, including special instructions like those about implicit bias given in Chauvin’s trial and educational videos shown during jury selection. However, there is little evidence that these proposed remedies are effective. Public confidence in police In criminal trials, it is commonly believed that jurors grant police officers credibility by virtue of their job. Jurors also grant police officers much discretion when it comes to use of force, even deadly force. Yet, public confidence in the police is at record lows, especially among Black adults. Frequent viral videos of police violence, recent investigative reporting exposing the extent of police misconduct and few examples of police accountability have likely all contributed to the decline in public confidence in policing. More broadly, the way policing and issues of race are portrayed in the media has the potential to create biases that affect the impartiality of the jury pool. For example, Black male victims of police violence are often described in the news using language that dehumanizes and criminalizes their behavior. Race and racially diverse juries Two potential solutions exist for addressing implicit racial biases. The first is making race a more explicit part of a trial. When attorneys call attention to the relevance of race in a case, especially when a case involves a Black male victim, white jurors exhibit less racial bias. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the verdict is read in his trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd. Court TV via AP, Pool Another potential solution is to have racially diverse juries, like the one in Chauvin’s trial. To avoid appearing prejudiced, white jurors become more careful in their contributions during deliberations with a racially diverse jury. Diversity offers the opportunity for many perspectives to enter the deliberation process, resulting in deliberations that are more thorough and accurately reflect the facts of the case. Importantly, the public has more confidence in the verdicts of racially diverse juries and views them as fairer. To increase the diversity and representativeness of juries, two changes could be made by courts. For example, the use of peremptory challenges – which attorneys can use to remove a juror without reason except to discriminate on the basis of race, ethnicity or sex – could be curtailed. Attorneys use these challenges more often to strike minority jurors, even though they claim it’s not a challenge based on race. Efforts are also underway in state courts to better manage the way jury pools are compiled and jurors are summoned to court. These efforts ensure jury pools reflect the demographics of the community from which they are drawn, ultimately translating to more diverse and representative juries. Historically, juries in American criminal courts give police officers wide discretion in their use of force, up to and including deadly force. The outcome of the Chauvin trial provides some evidence that this wide-ranging discretion can be challenged.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Angela M. Jones, Texas State University. Read more:Why this trial was different: Experts react to guilty verdict for Derek ChauvinBeing skeptical of sources is a journalist’s job – but it doesn’t always happen when those sources are the police Angela M. Jones does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • OJ Simpson criticised over comments on Chauvin trial

    ‘You gotta let the jury speak, it’s the American way’

  • ‘Racist lunatic’: Twitter lights up over Tucker Carlson’s diabolical laugh

    Clip of Fox News host’s maniacal cackle goes viral and garners millions of views with social media users calling it ‘scary,’ ‘unhinged,’ and ‘unsettling’

  • Tucker Carlson calls support for George Floyd an ‘attack on civilisation’

    Fox News host uses show to question validity of Derek Chauvin verdict, asking: ‘Can we trust the way this decision was made?’

  • Supreme Court scraps last GOP election lawsuit, ending five-month challenge to results

    The decision has wider implications for future elections

  • Ma’Khia Bryant: Ohio police tell bystanders ‘blue lives matter’ after girl shot dead as Chauvin verdict delivered

    Force releases body camera footage showing moment teenager was killed

  • ‘Am I off my meds?’: Greg Gutfeld reprimanded on Fox News for ‘selfish’ on-air reaction to Chauvin verdict

    Incredulous fellow anchors groan in background as Gutfeld offers take on verdict

  • Ma’Khia Bryant: Everything we know about the police shooting of a teenage girl

    Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation leading investigation into fatal police shooting

  • Lawmakers question Emergent BioSolutions over J&J vaccine

    More issues surround Johnson & Johnson as it struggles to get its COVID-19 vaccine back on track in the United States. Questions remain about the vaccine's connection to rare blood clots and questions remain about Emergent BioSolutions, the company making the shot in Baltimore. On Monday, Emergent BioSolutions confirmed it stopped making the J&J vaccine, also known as the Janssen vaccine, at its Baltimore plant at the request of the Food and Drug Administration on Friday.

  • Atomwaffen Division: UK government accused of ‘dithering’ over ban of neo-Nazi terrorist group

    Shadow minister calls gap between formation of group in 2015 and ban ‘profoundly concerning’

  • LA ordered to find homes for Skid Row homeless in landmark court decision

    ‘Year after year, more homeless Angelenos die on the streets,’ writes judge David O Carter

  • Upbeat assessments buoy hopes for revival of Iran nuclear deal

    Despite numerous obstacles, both Tehran and Washington shift to cautiously optimistic tone about nuclear deal

  • Sacramento community reacts to Derek Chauvin verdict

    Sacramento community organizers came together Tuesday evening to rally the public in response to the guilty verdict coming out of the Derek Chauvin trial. Watch the video above for the full story.

  • Jim Steinman: Bat Out Of Hell and Total Eclipse Of The Heart composer dies

    The writer and producer, who worked with Meat Loaf, Celine Dion and Bonnie Tyler, was 73.

  • Covid-19 vaccination: How is India's inoculation drive going

    The drive has begun to lag just as the country sees a record surge in Covid cases.

  • Liz Truss to hold showdown talks with Australia over 'glacially slow' trade negotiations

    Liz Truss has thrown down the gauntlet to her Australian counterpart over “glacially slow” progress in trade deal talks, as her allies urged Canberra to “show us the colour of their money”. The International Trade Secretary is preparing for showdown negotiations with Dan Tehan, Australia’s trade minister, after he accepted her invitation to meet face-to-face in London this week. Sources in her department told The Telegraph that Australia needs to show “some serious movement on their side” to unblock negotiations on a free trade agreement, which are said to have stalled since Mr Tehan took up the role in December. By contrast the first four rounds of talks, led by his predecessor Simon Birmingham and Ms Truss, made “really rapid progress”, it is claimed. Canberra has been accused of being “slow to move on key UK asks”, including on sensitive areas in services, investment and business visas – particularly in legal services and management consultancy. These sectors are viewed as central to the British economy’s recovery from the pandemic. The UK also wants to see Australian tariffs slashed on Scotch whisky and cars, both levied at 5 per cent at present. By turns Canberra is pushing for bigger wins on agriculture, particularly lower tariffs on meat exported to Britain. A bilateral trade deal between the two nations is expected to boost UK exports to Australia by around £900 million. Mr Tehan arrives in the UK on Wednesday evening and the two-day dialogue begins on Thursday. He is expected to launch a media and PR blitz while in London. The source close to Ms Truss quipped: “She plans to sit him down in the Locarno Room [in the Foreign Office] in an uncomfortable chair, so he has to deal with her directly for nine hours.” The ally said that Mr Tehan and Ms Truss have struck up a good rapport, but added: “He is inexperienced compared to Liz. He needs to show that he can play at this level. “Australia need to show us the colour of their money. They’re great friends of ours and talk a good game about free trade and wanting a deal, but they need to match those words with action.” It is thought that there is pressure on Mr Tehan to make a substantial breakthrough before flying back to Australia on Friday night, given the rare exception made for him to leave the country amid its strict closure of the borders due to Covid. British officials believe it is highly unlikely, although not impossible, that a trade deal could be clinched between the pair before his departure, but if the talks unblock the remaining issues, an agreement could be achievable within six to eight weeks. Ms Truss believes that in-person talks at the political level hold the key to finalising the deal. She successfully employed a similar tactic with Japan last summer, using “occasionally fiery face-to-face negotiations” with her Japanese counterpart to make headway over the most contentious issues. Annual UK trade with Australia is worth over £18 billion, with services accounting for 60 per cent. There is a wider strategic importance to a bilateral trade deal for Britain, because the Government wants to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) – the £9 trillion free trade area in which Australia is a key player – later this year. Striking a UK-Australia deal would pave the way towards eventual British membership of the trading bloc, which is viewed by Whitehall as a crucial counterweight to China and its trade practices that are accused of distorting markets.

  • 'Hope' the press starts covering Biden admin 'more fairly': Hallberg

    District Media Group President Beverly Hallberg argues the media does not want to press President Biden on immigration policies.