Retired IU Bloomington professor charged with possession of child porn

Two Bloomington men were arrested and jailed this month in unconnected cases involving child pornography.

Both arrests stemmed from reports of pornographic content, one from Dropbox and the other from Adobe. They were forwarded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Police agencies around the country, including the Bloomington Police Department, have detectives who follow up on such complaints, reviewing images and using IP addresses to find the computer and its user. Criminal charges sometimes result.

Richard R. Wilk, 70, was charged Tuesday with one count of possession of child pornography. He was arrested when police served a search warrant that morning at his home on Oak Ridge Drive in Bloomington.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, a detective found pictures and videos of pre-adolescent girls depicted in sexual encounters with adult men connected to the emeritus anthropology professor’s IU email. The images were in a Dropbox file account that also included family photos, medical records and work-related documents, the affidavit said.

The detective wrote that when he talked to Wilk, the suspect admitted viewing child porn and said he had an addiction. The affidavit said Wilk stated investigators should pursue the people who produce child pornography.

He was booked into the Monroe County Jail at 10:20 Tuesday morning on a felony count of possession of child pornography. His bond was set at $5,500.

81-year-old charged in separate case

On Jan. 4, 81-year-old Edwin Pennfield Jensen, who lives on Valleyview Drive, was arrested and charged with one count of possession of child pornography. Police reported finding graphic images on his computer of girls as young as 3 being abused by adults committing sex acts.

The images were reported by Adobe after they were found connected to Jensen’s account. His bond was set at $10,500, which he posted the day after his arrest.

Possession of child pornography is a Level 5 felony in Indiana, punishable by one to six years in jail.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana University professor emeritus charged with having child porn