Retired JU professor: JEA must go a step further in plans for future energy resources

The Jacksonville Solar Facility, a 12 MW site, was commissioned in September 2010. The Brandy Branch generating station is pictured in the background behind the facility.

I appreciated last month’s guest column from Jay Stowe, CEO of JEA, that reviewed the facility’s electric, water and wastewater achievements, as well as its plans for the future. The continued commitment of JEA and Mr. Stowe to community communications is welcome and valuable.

As a member of the community stakeholders committee for the development of JEA’s EIectric Integrated Resource Plan last year, I was privileged to witness and become involved with the process of charting a path for the next 30 years, a huge challenge in this rapidly changing energy landscape. There was much to learn about the complexities of the production and transmission of electricity, as well as about the model JEA used to predict potential futures.

It is important to know that this model was designed to show the most economically advantageous path for reliable energy production in a myriad of potential futures. Ultimately, the use of 24% renewable power by 2030 was not an environmental or climate decision in any way (except to follow environmental law) — it was an economic decision.

It is a difficult goal to achieve logistically, but JEA has committed to it in the interest of keeping its customers’ rates low.

My main response to the modeling outcome was surprise and gratitude that the world outlook for renewables was positive enough that 24% renewables in JEA’s fuel mix was the most economic path and produced the lowest bills in 2030. This economic advantage of clean electricity could increase even more with the incorporation of incentives from the 2020 Inflation Reduction Act.

What a change in the promise of an affordable carbon-free future from just a few years ago.

The efforts to find the lowest possible cost of reliable electricity, including by embracing new sources and technologies, is an inarguably valid goal. However, it should not be mistaken for an environmental goal or a climate goal. I rejoice in JEA’s significant reduction in carbon emissions projected by 2030, but long gone are the days when we should consider only the costs to our pocketbooks for our first world energy consumption.

As owners of our utility, we are obligated to also consider the cost to the planet in the form of carbon dioxide pollution. We should ask JEA to optimize both economic and environmental outcomes in future planning. We should also ask it to align with national and global long-term clean energy goals, even if the energy future is unclear.

Imagine the possibilities that might emerge if JEA asked its very bright and very talented workforce: “How could we reach those long-term goals?” rather than simply, “What’s the cheapest path”?

Lucy Sonnenberg, Ph.D., environmental scientist and retired research professor, Jacksonville

