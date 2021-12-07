Retired judges to assist Family Court

Dec. 7—The state Court of Justice has appointed two retired Daviess County judges to cover part of the Daviess Family Court dockets while Family Judge Julie Hawes Gordon is on temporary suspension.

Retired Circuit judges Thomas O. Castlen and Joe Castlen received orders Monday from the Administrative Office of the Courts to take over Gordon's Family Court duties. Last week, Gordon agreed to a temporary suspension while the proceeding against her by the Judicial Conduct Commission is pending.

Family Court is one of the busiest courts in the county. Family Court handles divorces, child support, custody and visitation, as well as child abuse, dependency and neglect cases.

Gordon agreed to the temporary suspension after the JCC initiated proceedings, alleging Gordon had engaged in misconduct and abuse of power while on the Family Court bench. Through her attorney, Gordon has denied the charges, calling them "frivolous" and saying she was being retaliated against by a staff member of retired Family Court Judge John McCarty.

Tom Castlen retired in 2008 and has served as a special judge in certain cases. Joe Castlen retired in 2019 and is also still working as a special judge on some cases.

Joe Castlen and Tom Caslen are brothers. Joe Castlen said Monday in a message that the two judges would begin work Tuesday on how to divide Gordon's docket. With Gordon off the bench, the only remaining Family Court judge is District Judge David Payne, who is handling some Family Court cases while also keeping some cases in District Court.

"Tom and I will be looking at the docket tomorrow, how the flow of cases progress, together with our individual calendars," said Joe Castlen, who added that both judges are handling and mediating case in other districts.

"We want everything conducted in an orderly manner and without delays," Castlen said. "I think we can do that."

A hearing had been set in Bowling Green for next week to determine if Gordon should be temporarily removed from the bench. The hearing was canceled when Gordon voluntarily stepped down last week.

"I don't think anyone in Frankfort knew she was going to step down on her own temporarily," Castlen said. "It caught them by surprise."

An official at the Judicial Conduct Commission said Monday that a hearing date for the complaints against Gordon has not been set.

The official said the goal is to move quickly to resolve the matter, and that the hearing will likely be held shortly after the first of the year.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse