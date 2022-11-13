Retired judges called in to clear courts backlog

Lord Burnett, the Lord Chief Justice - Dafydd Owen / Avalon

Retired judges, many in their 70s, have been recruited to reduce huge court backlogs that are forcing victims to wait up to two years for justice.

Lord Burnett, the Lord Chief Justice, has authorised 65 retired judges to preside over cases, half of whom are in their 70s, in an effort to reduce the backlog of 63,000 cases, almost double the level before the Covid pandemic closed courts and worsened by the six-month long barristers’ strike.

It is one of a series of measures to tackle a shortage of judges caused by a reluctance by barristers and solicitors to give up the flexible lifestyle of being self-employed to work for less money in often worse conditions.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) is seeking to reduce the backlog after the six-month barristers’ strike set back plans to slash it by 10,000 by March 2025.

Recruitment campaign

Lord Burnett said that a recruitment campaign for salaried judges had fallen short by 16, each of whom would have been able to sit for 200 days a year. “That’s a big hit in capacity and significant hit among the more experienced judges who can do the most difficult cases,” he told the Commons justice committee.

It is thought unprecedented to have so many retired judges to help combat shortages among the judiciary with the trend only emerging since the pandemic.

Other measures to try to plug the gap include getting recorders - part-time, fee-paid judges - to sit on more cases and training up district judges from magistrates courts to work in the crown courts.

Lord Burnett said the judiciary had done everything it could to “enhance judicial capacity” but he doubted courts would be able to sit as many days as they “theoretically could this year” even though the Government has lifted any financial restrictions on the amount of time that courts can sit.

As a result, he said meeting the Government’s target of reducing the backlog to 53,000 within two and a half years was going to be “very difficult”. Even if this target is achieved, it will still be nearly 20,000 more than the total backlog in 2018/19.

Story continues

Rape victims are, on average, having to wait 342 days for a suspect to be charged, followed by a further 380 days once their case is transferred into the court system. For all crimes, it takes 44 days from reporting the offence to the suspect being charged by police, followed by a 237-delay before the court hearing.

Constraints

Lord Burnett said there were two “constraints” hampering efforts to reduce backlogs. One was the shortage of judges available to hear cases, the second the lack of availability of lawyers. “Those are two significant constraints that are likely to hold up a quick reduction in outstanding caseloads,” he said.

He said the shortage of salaried judges stemmed from barristers and solicitors not wanting to give up “flexibility and control” over their life as well as the fact that the job of a judge in any division had become much harder work.

Whereas those working in modern solicitors offices and barristers’ chambers could expect a leaky roof or broken computer to be fixed promptly, the same was not the case for judges in courts. “I am pretty sure that the degeneration of the physical working environment in courts is having an impact,” he said.

Kirsty Brimelow KC, chair of the Criminal Bar Association, said: “The criminal justice system remains in crisis. Barristers and judges are working extremely hard to deliver justice for victims. But the justice system requires retention of criminal barristers for both defence and prosecution. This also ensures provision of sufficient part-time judges.

“Government has started to play its part by reinvesting in barristers. But this has been done at crisis point and there remains a critical shortage of barristers.

“Prosecutors need the same increase in fees as those recently given to the defence. Long-term reform of the criminal justice system needs additional expedition.”